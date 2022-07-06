Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth & Jungkook’s ‘Left and Right’

Less than two weeks after BTS announced they were taking a break to focus on individual projects, Jungkook has unveiled his latest solo venture, teaming up with Charlie Puth for the upbeat “Left and Right.”
“Left and Right” is Puth’s third song of 2022, leading up to his third solo album, titled Charlie, set to be released this year via Atlantic.
If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s “Left and Right,” find the lyrics below:
Oh, I been hurting lately
I’m down on all my luck
Sometimes there’s no one there by your side
I don’t deserve this baby
But I know that I can’t give up
Tough times I just take them in stride
Mmm, I’m almost there, only one more step
Left, right, left, right, left
I’m moving on, I got no regrets
Left, right, left, right, left
I said times are changing, tell me how can I keep up
Every time that I turn around there’s a wall
But I’m climbing daily, until I see the top
And I get up right after every fall
When you’re brokenhearted
And you’re lost without me
Yeah, you gotta walk alone, yeah it’s true
Flash every smile ’cause I’ve been lost for miles
I know you’ve felt this way before too
We’re almost there baby one more step
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
We’re moving on, we got no regrets
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, we’re almost there only one more step
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Mmm, I know it looks like it’s too far
But it’s nothing compared to how far we’ve come
Walking down this boulevard
When the darkest times come right before the sun
We’re almost there baby one more step
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
We’re moving forward and there’s no regrets
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
We’re almost there only one more step
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
Whoa, we’re almost there only one more step
Whoa, left, right, left, right, left
