Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth & Jungkook’s ‘Left and Right’

Less than two weeks after BTS announced they were taking a break to focus on individual projects, Jungkook has unveiled his latest solo venture, teaming up with Charlie Puth for the upbeat “Left and Right.”

“Left and Right” is Puth’s third song of 2022, leading up to his third solo album, titled Charlie, set to be released this year via Atlantic.

If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth and Jungkook's "Left and Right," find the lyrics below:

