Here Are the Lyrics to Cardi B’s ‘Hot S—‘ Feat. Ye & Lil Durk

Cardi B unveiled her latest single “Hot Shit,” and brought Kanye West and Lil Durk along for the ride.

“Hot Shit” is one of the singles from Cardi’s highly anticipated, as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album, which is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy. It marks Cardi’s first solo release in 2022 after being featured on a series of singles, from the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love,” featuring SZA, to “Shake It” with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300.

If you need a guide to follow along with Cardi B’s “Hot Shit” featuring Ye and Lil Durk, find the lyrics below:

It’s too hard (it’s too hard)

Tay Keith, it’s too hard (too hard)

(Tay Keith, f— these n—as up)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Now this that hot sh–

Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, Superfly sh–

Might get in the tub with my all my ice on some Pac sh–

Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bitch

New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet

All this jewelry at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious

Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed

Everybody wanna be gang, ain’t no spots left

Bad bitch contest, it wouldn’t be a contest

(Ooh, smokin’ dope) I’m connected

I don’t know what’s longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist

I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace

Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad bitch at breakfast

Still might slide on a opp (it’s electric)

Hatin’ didn’t work, so they lied (so they lied)

These bitches lookin’ hurt and they fried (and they fried)

I know they wouldn’t miss ’em if they died, tell ’em, “Move” (move)

Move, new Chanel on my body, it’s a boost

I’m so poppin’, I don’t ever gotta get introduced (‘duced)

One thing I never call a bitch for is a truce (truce)

Brand new chopper, can’t wait to put that bitch to use (use)

Oof (oof)

Checks comin’ fast, I’m like swoosh (swoosh)

Ooh (ooh)

Give ’em to them straight, hundred proof (proof)

I thought I killed you hoes before, it must be déjà vu (vu)

It’s either that or I’m catchin’ body number two (gang, ooh)

This that block music

This that drop location, drop a opp music

Man, this ain’t for them n—as in the house, this sh–for Glock users

And don’t talk down on treacherous hoes who known to be a cock user

This that pill talk, gotta buss his head, he cut on opp music

Who said you game? (Who?)

Who said you can come around this bi— and hang? (Who? Who?)

And I f—ed your baby mama mama and I ain’t say a thing (shh)

They just came outside in 2020, pull up in that ’21

I pick my side, switches fully and I’ma die for 21 (Slaughter Gang)

I got plenty cars, I hit plenty stars and didn’t cum

I said it plenty times, I pay for bodies, I ain’t pay for none

You think I’m finna leave my bitch for you? She f— Future too?

I know that Von hit her, she pulled up on my block in Jimmy Choos (Smurk)

Oof (oof)

Checks comin’ fast, I’m like swoosh (swoosh)

Ooh (ooh)

Give ’em to them straight, hundred proof (proof)

I thought I killed you hoes before, it must be déjà vu (vu)

It’s either that or I’m catchin’ body number two

Pinky swear you ain’t scared when you heard Ye appeared

I’ma hop up out the bushes, me and Pusha kill ya man

I’m just sayin’ now, start to get used to the pain

‘Til one day I said, “F— it”, brought my masseuse on the plane

Why you playin’? Reach in the game

Lose a hand, where you stand?

Where was Jay at, where was them at?

Where you done that, where you live at?

Another headline, where your hat at?

N—a, go home, where your kids at?

They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve, mh, mh

When we lost Virg’, I was on the verge, mh, mh

I just hit the Louis store, I had to splurge, mh, mh

We just made a silent movie with no words, mh

Guess who toppin’ now? Uh

God got me now, uh

Guess who at Balenciaga, guess who shoppin’ now? Uh

They can’t stop me now, uh, I’ve been poppin’ now, uh

Cardi, where your sister at? I need Henny now, mh, mh

I flew in and out, hundred fifty thou’, mh, mh

Now, even when they shout, gotta shout me out

So ahead, go ahead, mh, mh

Not even close, all of y’all is number two

Oof (oof)

Checks comin’ fast, I’m like swoosh (swoosh)

Ooh (ooh)

Give ’em to them straight, hundred proof (proof)

I thought I killed you hoes before, it must be déjà vu (vu)

It’s either that or I’m catchin’ body number two

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, Brytavious Chambers, Durk Derrick Banks, Jorden Thorpe, Kanye West, Marquell Ushon Jones, Neville Livingston