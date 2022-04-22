×
Here Are the Lyrics to Camila Cabello & Willow’s ‘Psychofreak’

Follow along with the lyrics to Camila Cabello's 'Familia' collaboration.

Camila Cabello ft. WILLOW "psychofreak"
Camila Cabello ft. WILLOW "psychofreak" Courtesy Photo

For her third studio album, Familia, Camila Cabello called on Willow for the dark-toned “Psychofreak.”

The song also sees the former Fifth Harmony member discussing her 2016 split from the group in the track’s second verse: “Everybody says they miss the old me/ I been on this ride since I was 15/ I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” Cabello confirmed the lyrics were about her leaving the group in an April 7 interview with Reuters, and said she is in a “really good place” with the other members.

If you need a guide to follow along with Camila Cabello and Willow’s “Psychofreak,” find the lyrics below:

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak sometimes
Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi
Tell me that you love me, are you lying?
Gimme lemonade, I give you limes
House in the hills is a house of cards
Blink and the fairytale falls apart
Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark
Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard

Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel
On my Instagram talkin’ ’bout, “I’m healed”
Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal
Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill
When we’re makin’ love, I wanna be there
And I wanna feel you pullin’ my hair
And believe the words you say in my ear
Gotta go outside, I need some air

I want to, want to, want to touch you
Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb
I want to, want to, want to love you
Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin’ up
I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill
Not have to leave this restaurant
Wish I could be like everyone
But I’m not like anyone

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak sometimes
Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi
Tell me that you love me, are you lying?
Gimme lemonade, I give you limes
House in the hills is a house of cards
Blink and the fairytale falls apart
Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark
Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Sorry, couldn’t focus on the movie
Everybody says they miss the old me
I been on this ride since I was fifteen
I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down
Thinkin’ out loud
In the bathroom, while my friends laugh on the couch
Wow, moment’s gone now
Know you wanna stay, but I think I gotta leave right now

I want to, want to, want to touch you
Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb
I want to, want to, want to love you
Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin’ up
I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill
Not have to leave this restaurant
Wish I could be like everyone (wish I could be)
But I’m not like anyone

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak sometimes
Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi
Tell me that you love me, are you lying?
Gimme lemonade, I give you limes
House in the hills is a house of cards
Blink and the fairytale falls apart
Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark
Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak, ooh (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-da-da-ba-ba-da)
(Ba-ba-da-da-da-ba-da)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Camila Cabello, Willow Smith

