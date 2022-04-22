Here Are the Lyrics to Camila Cabello & Willow’s ‘Psychofreak’

For her third studio album, Familia, Camila Cabello called on Willow for the dark-toned “Psychofreak.”

The song also sees the former Fifth Harmony member discussing her 2016 split from the group in the track’s second verse: “Everybody says they miss the old me/ I been on this ride since I was 15/ I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” Cabello confirmed the lyrics were about her leaving the group in an April 7 interview with Reuters, and said she is in a “really good place” with the other members.

If you need a guide to follow along with Camila Cabello and Willow’s “Psychofreak,” find the lyrics below:

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak sometimes

Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi

Tell me that you love me, are you lying?

Gimme lemonade, I give you limes

House in the hills is a house of cards

Blink and the fairytale falls apart

Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark

Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard

Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel

On my Instagram talkin’ ’bout, “I’m healed”

Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal

Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill

When we’re makin’ love, I wanna be there

And I wanna feel you pullin’ my hair

And believe the words you say in my ear

Gotta go outside, I need some air

I want to, want to, want to touch you

Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb

I want to, want to, want to love you

Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin’ up

I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill

Not have to leave this restaurant

Wish I could be like everyone

But I’m not like anyone

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak sometimes

Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi

Tell me that you love me, are you lying?

Gimme lemonade, I give you limes

House in the hills is a house of cards

Blink and the fairytale falls apart

Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark

Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Sorry, couldn’t focus on the movie

Everybody says they miss the old me

I been on this ride since I was fifteen

I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down

Thinkin’ out loud

In the bathroom, while my friends laugh on the couch

Wow, moment’s gone now

Know you wanna stay, but I think I gotta leave right now

I want to, want to, want to touch you

Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb

I want to, want to, want to love you

Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin’ up

I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill

Not have to leave this restaurant

Wish I could be like everyone (wish I could be)

But I’m not like anyone

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak sometimes

Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi

Tell me that you love me, are you lying?

Gimme lemonade, I give you limes

House in the hills is a house of cards

Blink and the fairytale falls apart

Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark

Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin’ like a psycho-freak-freak-freak, ooh (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-da-da-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-da-da-da-ba-da)

Written by: Camila Cabello, Willow Smith