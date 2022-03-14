Here Are the Lyrics to Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran teamed up to let go of life’s disappointments in their carefree 2022 collaboration “Bam Bam.”
In an interview with Zane Lowe, Cabello discussed the song’s lyrics and her personal life, saying that what she was “trying to get across in the verse is just that things change and things take really unexpected terms.”
“Bam Bam” is set to appear on the singer’s upcoming album Familia, out April 8.
If you need a guide to follow along with Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam,” find the lyrics below:
You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now
I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house
We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now, mm
Couldn’t ever imagine even havin’ doubts
But not everything works out, no
Now I’m out dancin’ with strangers
You could be casually datin’
Damn, it’s all changin’ so fast
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that’s just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I’m back on my feet
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that’s just life, baby
I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’
He’s all over me (goza)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (así es la vida)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam
It’s been a hell of a year, thank God we made it out
Yeah, we were riding a wave, and trying not to drown
And on the surface, I held it together but underneath, I sorta came unwound
Where would I be? You’re all that I need, my world, baby, you hold me down
You always hold me down, now
I’ve been a breaker and broken
Every mistake turns to moments
Wouldn’t take anything back
Así es la vida, sí (así e’)
Yeah, that’s just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I’m back on my feet
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that’s just life, baby
I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’
He’s all over me
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (ahí, ahí)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (pónganle azúcar, mi gente)
Sigue bailando, hey
Sigue bailando, ajá (keep dancing, yeah)
Sigue bailando (keep dancing, yeah)
Sigue bailando (ayy)
(Hay amor en todos lados) ajá, sigue bailando
(Keep dancing, yeah) Sigue bailando (ayy)
(Hay amor en todos lados) Sigue bailando, uoh
(Sigue, sigue, sigue bailando)
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that’s just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I’m back on my feet
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that’s just life, baby
I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’
She’s all over me (hey, hey)
Now I’m, now I’m dancin’ (keep dancing, yeah)
Now I’m, now I’m dancin’ (keep dancing, yeah)
Now I’m, now I’m dancin’ (keep dancing, yeah)
(Bam-bam-bam-bam) (hey, hey)
(Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam)
And now I’m dancin’ (keep dancing, yeah)
Now I’m dancin’ (keep dancing, yeah)
(Bam-bam-bam-bam) eh
