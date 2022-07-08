Here Are the Lyrics to Calvin Harris’ ‘New Money’ Feat. 21 Savage

Calvin Harris called on 21 Savage for “New Money,” the second single from his Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, set to drop Aug. 5 via Sony Music.

Harris first teased “New Money” on social media yesterday (June 30), the day after he dropped the complete list of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.’s featured artists. This truly impressive crew includes Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Tinashe, Normani, Shenseea, British rapper Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, rapper Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa and Young Thug, the vocalists on May’s lead album single, “Potion.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Calvin Harris’ “New Money” featuring 21 Savage, find the lyrics below:

