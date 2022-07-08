Here Are the Lyrics to Calvin Harris’ ‘New Money’ Feat. 21 Savage

Calvin Harris called on 21 Savage for “New Money,” the second single from his Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, set to drop Aug. 5 via Sony Music.
Harris first teased “New Money” on social media yesterday (June 30), the day after he dropped the complete list of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.’s featured artists. This truly impressive crew includes Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Tinashe, Normani, Shenseea, British rapper Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, rapper Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa and Young Thug, the vocalists on May’s lead album single, “Potion.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Calvin Harris’ “New Money” featuring 21 Savage, find the lyrics below:
Yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Gucci on me, check (21), Hermes, check
Louis V’, check, yeah, Fendi cost a check (yeah)
Diamonds on my neck (yeah), make your bi— wet (yeah)
Treat me like a king (yeah), no disrespect (21)
Show you how to ball (ball), meet me at the mall (mall)
She said, “Why you hard?” Bi—, I’m a dog (roof)
Went and bought a ‘Rari (21), left the sh– parked (parked)
I ain’t with the Twitter sh–, I let it spark (fah)
Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits
You domestic, all I ride is foreign sh–
Sippin’ Hi-Tec and I got high tech
I got new money, it ain’t even out yet
You went bought a plane ticket but I chartered it
Tryna hit yo’ main thing, let me borrow it
Sippin’ Hi-Tec and I got high tech
I got new money, it ain’t even out yet
Ridin’ in a coupe (21), tryna find a route (yeah)
Draco in the seat make ya chicken noodle soup (yeah)
Jumped off the stoop (yeah), never wore a suit (21)
Rap n—as come around Savage, get screwed (on God)
F— my best partner, make that bi— drop him (on God)
Never sold drugs, n—a, I’m a robber (yeah)
Lil’ bi— bother, hit dawg, holler
Hit my first lick, went and bought a Marni collar (on God)
Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits
You domestic, all I ride is foreign sh–
Sippin’ Hi-Tech and I got high tech
I got new money, it ain’t even out yet
You went bought a plane ticket but I chartered it
Tryna hit yo’ main thing, let me borrow it
Sippin’ Hi-Tech and I got high tech
I got new money, it ain’t even out yet
Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits
You domestic, all I ride is foreign sh–
Sippin’ Hi-Tech and I got high tech
I got new money, it ain’t even out yet
You went bought a plane ticket but I chartered it
Tryna hit yo’ main thing
Sippin’ Hi-Tech and I got high tech
I got new money, it ain’t even out yet
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Adam Wiles, Alissia Benveniste, Sheyaa Abraham-Joseph