Here Are the Lyrics to Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’

Burna Boy achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart as “Last Last” advanced from No. 3 to lead the list dated July 16.
The single is only the fifth leader on the new genre chart, which launched in April. “Last Last” samples elements of Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000.
If you need a guide to follow along with Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” find the lyrics below:
E don cast, last last
Na everybody go chop breakfast
Shayo
Yeah
Shayo
Igbo (yeah)
You go bow for the result o
Nothing to discuss o
‘Cause I dey win by default
And without any doubt o
Omo me I be adult o
I no go fit take your
I no go fit take your insult o
Omo mind as you dey talk o
I put my life into my job
And I know I’m in trouble
She manipulate my love o, mmh
I no holy and I no denge pose
Like Baba Fryo, my eye o
Don cry o
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
Shayo (shayo), shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
Shayo (shayo), shayo (shayo)
I dey Port Harcourt when dey kill Soboma
I dey try to buy motor one Toyota Corolla
My feelings been dey swing like jangolova
Feelings been dey swing like jangolova
Now you crash your Ferrari for lekki Burna
Na small thing remain could have been all over
My feelings still dey swing like jangolova
Feelings still dey swing like
Ti n ba ni ke juru e juru
Omo why to’o ki nfe ni suru
Why you say I did nothing for you?
When I for do anything you want me to do
Ti n ba ni ke juru e juru (e juru)
Omo why to’o ki nfe ni suru (ni suru)
Why you say I did nothing for you?
When I for do anything you want me to do
Maybe another time
Maybe another life
You will be my wife and we’ll get it right
E don cast
Last last
Na everybody go chop breakfast
Have to say bye, bye o
Bye, bye o
To the love of my life
My eye o, don cry o
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
Shayo (shayo), shayo (shayo, shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
I need igbo and shayo (shayo)
Shayo (shayo), shayo (shayo)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Fred III Jerkins, Harvey Jay Mason, James Malcolm Olagundoye, Lashawn Ameen Daniels, Mikael Haataja, Robert Kustaa Laukkanen, Rodney Jerkins, Santeri Kauppinen, Simo Samuel Haataja