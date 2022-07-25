Here Are the Lyrics to Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’

Burna Boy achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart as “Last Last” advanced from No. 3 to lead the list dated July 16.

The single is only the fifth leader on the new genre chart, which launched in April. “Last Last” samples elements of Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000.

If you need a guide to follow along with Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” find the lyrics below:

