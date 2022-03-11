×
Here Are Brothers Osborne’s ‘I’m Not for Everyone’ Lyrics

Brothers Osborne have been advocating for their latest single "I'm Not for Everyone" after they claimed it had been pulled from country radio.

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk

Brothers Osborne have been the biggest advocate for their latest single “I’m Not for Everyone,” which reached No. 33 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart dated March 5 and had been on the chart for 43 weeks but was noticeably absent from the chart dated March 12.

T.J. and John Osborne spoke out earlier this week at the 57th annual ACM Awards that the song had been pulled from country radio. “About a week ago, they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little wind put in our sails,” T.J. said during his acceptance speech for duo of the year. Here’s a timeline of the entire “I’m Not for Everyone” country radio stir.

Check out the lyrics below.

Some people clap on the one and three
Some people clap on the two and four
Some people don’t join at all
‘Cause they got no rhythm
And that’s alright
Some people, they drink too much
Some people don’t drink enough
Some people are just like me
I hope y’all forgive ’em

I’m like scotch and zydeco bands
I’m like B-side Townes Van Zandt
I’m always speaking my mind
When I’m better off biting my tongue
I’m a bad joke at the wrong time
Hell, I’m a legend in my own mind
I’m good for some but I’m not for everyone

If I was sweet tea, it’d be a bit bitter
If you took a drink, you might reconsider
If I was a church, I’d be hanging with the sinners
Talking ’bout Hendrix and Heaven
If I was a bar, I’d be a dive
A free jukebox in a double-wide
Neon lights saying “Come inside”
And I’d be “Open 24/7”

I’m like scotch and zydeco bands
I’m like B-side Townes Van Zandt
I’m always speaking my mind
When I’m better off biting my tongue
I’m a bad joke at the wrong time
Hell, I’m a legend in my own mind
I’m good for some but I’m not for everyone

Yeah, I’m hard to love, it’s true
I’m a little more rough than smooth
It’s a wonder I found somebody like me, like you

I’m like scotch and zydeco bands
I’m like B-side Townes Van Zandt
I’m always speaking my mind
When I’m better off biting my tongue
I’m a bad joke at the wrong time
Hell, I’m a legend in my own mind
I’m good for some but I’m not for everyone
Yeah, I’m good for some but I’m not for everyone

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: JOHN OSBORNE, LUKE DICK, NATALIE HEMBY, THOMAS OSBORNE

