Here Are Brothers Osborne’s ‘I’m Not for Everyone’ Lyrics

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Brothers Osborne have been the biggest advocate for their latest single “I’m Not for Everyone,” which reached No. 33 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart dated March 5 and had been on the chart for 43 weeks but was noticeably absent from the chart dated March 12.

T.J. and John Osborne spoke out earlier this week at the 57th annual ACM Awards that the song had been pulled from country radio. “About a week ago, they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little wind put in our sails,” T.J. said during his acceptance speech for duo of the year. Here’s a timeline of the entire “I’m Not for Everyone” country radio stir.

