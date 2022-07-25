Here Are the Lyrics to Brent Faiyaz’s ‘All Mine’

Brent Faiyaz has the summer heating up, as his second studio album Wasteland debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti in its fifth week at No. 1.

He also landed nine of its tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “All Mine” at No. 42.

If you need a guide to follow along with Brent Faiyaz’s “All Mine,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah

It’s alright, yeah

Yeah, you know how it feels, yeah

All mine, all mine, yeah

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah

All mine, all mine, all mine (it’s alright)

Baby, let’s keep it real

We both still young, so what’s the rush?

The night is young and we not drunk enough

You come around if I don’t do too much

We had our downs but we had way more ups, let’s make love

That be the reason that you always hit me up (I swear)

You like the way I f— ’cause I get rough

You told me your new man don’t make you nut, that’s a damn shame

You come here, I’ll knock your pussy out the damn frame

Remember that last time I made you miss your damn plane?

Remember that last time I wet you down with champagne (remember that?)

And I know that I’ve been the worst (oh)

But I love you better (ooh)

If you let me

Let’s catch a flight, change the weather

And I promise forever

All mine, all mine, yeah

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah (you know how it feels, you know how it feels)

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah (you know how it feels)

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah (to be mine, you’re mine)

All mine, all mine, all mine (it’s alright)

Baby, let’s keep it real

If only I could pay the bills with my love for you (ooh)

We’d be the richest in the f—in’ room

Ayy, we’d be so comfortable

Girl, it’s only you for me, no lie, lie

I’ll drop what they offered

They’re not who I want them to be

That’s not an offer to me

If you’re around, baby

When you ain’t with me, you feel alone (alone)

And I was wonderin’ if you’ve always known?

You don’t have to be perfect, I feel like it’s worth it

I know now that I’ve been the worst (oh)

But I love you better (ooh)

If you let me

Let’s catch a flight, change the weather

And I promise forever

All mine, all mine, yeah

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah (you know how it feels, you know how it feels)

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah (you’re mine)

All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)

All mine, all mine, yeah (you’re mine)

All mine, all mine, all mine (it’s alright)

Baby, let’s keep it real

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC

Written by: Christopher Brent Wood