Here Are the Lyrics to Brent Faiyaz’s ‘All Mine’

Brent Faiyaz has the summer heating up, as his second studio album Wasteland debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti in its fifth week at No. 1.
He also landed nine of its tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “All Mine” at No. 42.
If you need a guide to follow along with Brent Faiyaz’s “All Mine,” find the lyrics below:
Yeah
It’s alright, yeah
Yeah, you know how it feels, yeah
All mine, all mine, yeah
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah
All mine, all mine, all mine (it’s alright)
Baby, let’s keep it real
We both still young, so what’s the rush?
The night is young and we not drunk enough
You come around if I don’t do too much
We had our downs but we had way more ups, let’s make love
That be the reason that you always hit me up (I swear)
You like the way I f— ’cause I get rough
You told me your new man don’t make you nut, that’s a damn shame
You come here, I’ll knock your pussy out the damn frame
Remember that last time I made you miss your damn plane?
Remember that last time I wet you down with champagne (remember that?)
And I know that I’ve been the worst (oh)
But I love you better (ooh)
If you let me
Let’s catch a flight, change the weather
And I promise forever
All mine, all mine, yeah
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah (you know how it feels, you know how it feels)
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah (you know how it feels)
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah (to be mine, you’re mine)
All mine, all mine, all mine (it’s alright)
Baby, let’s keep it real
If only I could pay the bills with my love for you (ooh)
We’d be the richest in the f—in’ room
Ayy, we’d be so comfortable
Girl, it’s only you for me, no lie, lie
I’ll drop what they offered
They’re not who I want them to be
That’s not an offer to me
If you’re around, baby
When you ain’t with me, you feel alone (alone)
And I was wonderin’ if you’ve always known?
You don’t have to be perfect, I feel like it’s worth it
I know now that I’ve been the worst (oh)
But I love you better (ooh)
If you let me
Let’s catch a flight, change the weather
And I promise forever
All mine, all mine, yeah
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah (you know how it feels, you know how it feels)
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah (you’re mine)
All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright)
All mine, all mine, yeah (you’re mine)
All mine, all mine, all mine (it’s alright)
Baby, let’s keep it real
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC
Written by: Christopher Brent Wood