Here Are the Lyrics to Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

Brenda Lee recorded her hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in 1958 when she was only 13 years old. The song didn’t gain traction until Lee rose to fame in 1960, allowing the track to peak at the No. 14 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during that holiday season.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Brenda Lee Christmas See latest videos, charts and news

This year, the song returned to the Hot 100, hitting No. 3 on the all-genre chart dated Dec. 10. Notable artists have recorded their own versions of the song, including Cyndi Lauper, LeAnn Rimes, Toby Keith and, this year, Ingrid Michaelson and Pentatonix for their Christmas albums.

The bluesy rock song includes a walking bass line, its famous saxophone solo and, of course, Lee’s raspy yet melodic voice singing the famous lines, “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree/ At the Christmas party hop/ Mistletoe hung where you can see/ Every couple tries to stop.”

Check out the lyrics for this Christmas classic below.