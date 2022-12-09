×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

Brenda Lee recorded her hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in 1958 when she was only 13 years old.

Brenda Lee recorded her hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in 1958 when she was only 13 years old. The song didn’t gain traction until Lee rose to fame in 1960, allowing the track to peak at the No. 14 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during that holiday season.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Brenda Lee

Christmas

See latest videos, charts and news

This year, the song returned to the Hot 100, hitting No. 3 on the all-genre chart dated Dec. 10. Notable artists have recorded their own versions of the song, including Cyndi Lauper, LeAnn Rimes, Toby Keith and, this year, Ingrid Michaelson and Pentatonix for their Christmas albums.

Related

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Hilariously Chides Stephen Colbert Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Lyrics

The bluesy rock song includes a walking bass line, its famous saxophone solo and, of course, Lee’s raspy yet melodic voice singing the famous lines, “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree/ At the Christmas party hop/ Mistletoe hung where you can see/ Every couple tries to stop.” 

Check out the lyrics for this Christmas classic below.

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
At the Christmas party hop
Mistletoe hung where you can see
Every couple tries to stop
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
Let the Christmas spirit ring
Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie
And we’ll do some caroling

You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Voices singing, let’s be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancin’ merrily
In the new old-fashioned way

Oh you will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Voices singing, let’s be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancin’ merrily
In the new old-fashioned way 

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © ST. NICHOLAS MUSIC INC.

Written by: Johnny Marks

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad