Here Are the Lyrics to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” launched onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020.
“Pink Venom” is set to appear on the group’s highly anticipated forthcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, which is arriving on Sept. 16.
If you need a guide to follow along with BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom,” find the lyrics below:
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK
Kick in the door, waving the coco
팝콘이나 챙겨, 껴들 생각 말고
I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk
눈 감고 pop, pop 안 봐도 척
One by one, then two by two
내 손끝 툭 하나에 다 무너지는 중
가짜 쇼 치곤 화려했지
Makes no sense, you couldn’t get a dollar outta me
자 오늘 밤이야
난 독을 품은 꽃
니 혼을 뺏은 다음
Look what you made us do
천천히 널 잠재울 fire (fire)
잔인할 만큼 아름다워
I bring the pain like
This that pink venom
This that pink venom
This that pink venom
Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo
Rest in peace, please light up a candle
This da life of a vandal, masked up and I’m still in CELINE
Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me (ooh)
Diamonds shinin’, drive in silence, I don’t mind it, I’m ridin’
Flyin’ private side by side with the pilot
Up in the sky and I’m wildin’
Stylin’ on ’em and there’s no chance
‘Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance
자 오늘 밤이야
난 독을 품은 꽃
니 혼을 빼앗은 다음
Look what you made us do
천천히 널 잠재울 fire (fire)
잔인할 만큼 아름다워
I bring the pain like
This that pink venom
This that pink venom
This that pink venom
Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
원한다면 provoke us
감당 못해 and you know this
이미 퍼져버린 shot that potion
니 눈앞은 핑크빛 ocean
Come and give me all the smoke
도 아니면 모 like I’m so rock and roll
Come and give me all the smoke
다 줄 세워 봐, 자 stop, drop
I bring the pain like
Ra-tatata, grra-tatata
Ra-tatata, grra-tatata
Ra-tatata, grra-tatata
Straight to ya, straight to ya
Straight to ya dome like
Ra-tatata, grra-tatata
Ra-tatata, grra-tatata
Ra-tatata, grra-tatata
I bring the pain like
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Hong Jun Park, Deniel Y Chung, Jeong Hoon Seo, Goong Gu Kim, Ido