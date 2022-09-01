Here Are the Lyrics to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” launched onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020.

“Pink Venom” is set to appear on the group’s highly anticipated forthcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, which is arriving on Sept. 16.

If you need a guide to follow along with BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom,” find the lyrics below:

Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman's 'Where It Ends'

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK

Kick in the door, waving the coco

팝콘이나 챙겨, 껴들 생각 말고

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

눈 감고 pop, pop 안 봐도 척

One by one, then two by two

내 손끝 툭 하나에 다 무너지는 중

가짜 쇼 치곤 화려했지

Makes no sense, you couldn’t get a dollar outta me

자 오늘 밤이야

난 독을 품은 꽃

니 혼을 뺏은 다음

Look what you made us do

천천히 널 잠재울 fire (fire)

잔인할 만큼 아름다워

I bring the pain like

This that pink venom

This that pink venom

This that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo

Rest in peace, please light up a candle

This da life of a vandal, masked up and I’m still in CELINE

Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me (ooh)

Diamonds shinin’, drive in silence, I don’t mind it, I’m ridin’

Flyin’ private side by side with the pilot

Up in the sky and I’m wildin’

Stylin’ on ’em and there’s no chance

‘Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance

자 오늘 밤이야

난 독을 품은 꽃

니 혼을 빼앗은 다음

Look what you made us do

천천히 널 잠재울 fire (fire)

잔인할 만큼 아름다워

I bring the pain like

This that pink venom

This that pink venom

This that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

원한다면 provoke us

감당 못해 and you know this

이미 퍼져버린 shot that potion

니 눈앞은 핑크빛 ocean

Come and give me all the smoke

도 아니면 모 like I’m so rock and roll

Come and give me all the smoke

다 줄 세워 봐, 자 stop, drop

I bring the pain like

Ra-tatata, grra-tatata

Ra-tatata, grra-tatata

Ra-tatata, grra-tatata

Straight to ya, straight to ya

Straight to ya dome like

Ra-tatata, grra-tatata

Ra-tatata, grra-tatata

Ra-tatata, grra-tatata

I bring the pain like

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Hong Jun Park, Deniel Y Chung, Jeong Hoon Seo, Goong Gu Kim, Ido