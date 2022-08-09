Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Beyoncé has been rolling out fresh new remixes of her Billboard Hot 100 chart topper “Break My Soul,” and the latest calls on a fellow music icon, Madonna.

“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” interpolates Madonna’s 1990 classic Hot 100 No. 1 “Vogue,” and pays tribute to legendary Black female artists such as Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, and follows four DJ remixes, a “cliquebait” video, and the official visualizer for the original version of the song.

If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé and Madonna’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” find the lyrics below:

Ooh la la

Ooh la la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (ooh la la)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (ooh la la)

I, mother of my house

Vow to keep my f-ing mouth to myself

You make me smile, I vow to love thy hater

I believe in you, you can do it

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest (you can do it)

Release, repressed, suppressed, regressed

Redirect all that anger (to me)

Give it to me (to me), give it to me (you can do it)

Everybody (yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka)

Everybody (yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka)

Everybody (yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka)

I’m bult for this

I can take it (everybody)

I can take it, you can do it

Now, I just fell in love

And I just quit my job

I’m gonna find new drive (move to the music)

Damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine, then off past five

And they work my nerves

That’s why I cannot sleep at night (you know you can do it)

I’m lookin’ for motivation (you motivate me)

I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah (thank you)

And I’m on that new vibration (just keep speaking my name)

I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby, baby

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul (go with the flow)

You won’t break my soul (you know you can do it)

I’m tellin’ everybody, na, na

Everybody, everybody, everybody

I’m built for this

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go

Bend it, bust it open, bend it, bust it open

Bend it, bend it, bend it bust it open, bend it, bust it open

Bend it, bend it, bend it yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night

The queens in the front and the Doms in the back

Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There’s a whole lot of people in the house

Tryna smoke with the yak in your mouth

And we back outside

You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside

Strike a pose

Love thy hater (vogue)

Queen mother Madonna, Aaliyah (strike a post, vogue, you know you can do it)

Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold (vogue)

Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (vogue)

Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo

Kelly Rowl’

Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack

Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack (let your body move to the music)

Missy, Diana, Grace Jones

Aretha, Anitha, Grace Jones (hey, hey, hey)

Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you boo

Don’t just stand there, get into it (let your body go with the flow)

Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it (you know you can do it)

Vogue (do it, do it, do it)

Ah, mother of the house, ah

Michelle, Chloe, Halle, Aaliyah (la, la, la, la, la mother of the house)

Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki la, la, la, la, la, House of Xtravaganza)

House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Amazon

The House of Aviance, the House of Balmain (go with the flow)

The House of Ninja (you know you can do it)

The House of Lanvin, House of Telfar

House of Ladosha, House of Mugler (go with the flow, you)

The House of Balenciaga, the House of Mizrahi (go with the flow)

Hehehe (you know you can do it)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

Oh, oh, oh yeah (you know you can do it)

Vogue, we go ’round in circles

Vogue, we go ’round in circles

Vogue, we go up and down

Vogue, up and down searchin’ for love (love, love, love, love)

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul (move to the music) and I’m tellin’ everybody (vogue)

Everybody, everybody (vogue)

Everybody (go with the flow)

Yeah, yeah (ooh, you got to)

Yeah, yeah (let your body move to the music)

Got motivation (ooh, you got to)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (let your body go with the flow)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (ooh, you got to)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (vogue, you know you can do it)

Go with the flow, you

Go with the flow, you know you can do it

Go with the flow, you know you can do it

