Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with “Cuff It” taking a stand at No. 13.

Her Renaissance album, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” find the lyrics below:

I feel like fallin’ in love (fallin’ love)

I’m in the mood to f— something up (tonight, I’m f—ing something up, baby)

I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink)

Hey (pour me a drink)

I’m in the mood to f— something up (I’m in the mood to f— something up)

I wanna go missing

I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Ou la-lala, lala)

I wanna go where nobody’s been (wanna go where nobody’s been)

Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun?)

We gon’ f— up the night, black lights

Spaceships fly (spaceships fly)

Yeah, unapologetic when we f— up the night

F— up the night

We getting f—ed up tonight

We gon’ f— up the night

Bet you you’ll see far

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll elevate

Bet you you’ll meet God

‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love

I’m in the mood to f— something up

‘Cause we gon’ f— up the night

What’s in these four walls?

You sexy, my love (turn it up)

Don’t miss this roll-call

Is you here or what? (Roll it up)

Yeah, show up, show up (show up, show up)

Po’ up, po’ up (po’ up, po’ up)

Uh, you Mister Nasty, I’ll clean it up

Go where nobody’s been (wanna go where nobody’s been)

Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun?)

I wanna go missing

I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you?

We gon’ f— up the night (funk it up, funk it up)

Black lights

Spaceships fly (spaceships fly)

Yeah, unapologetic when we f— up the night (funk it up, funk it up)

F— up tonight

We getting f—ed up tonight

We gon’ f— up the night

Bet you you’ll see far

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll elevate

Bet you you’ll meet God

‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love

I’m in the mood to f— something up

We gon’ f— up the night

Hypersonic, sex erotic

On my body, boy, you got it

Hit them ‘draulics, while I ride it

Got me actin’ hella thotty

So excited, so exotic

I’m a seasoned professional

Squeeze it, don’t let it go

Tease it, no self control

I got time today (I got time today, I got time)

Oh, I (I got time today, I got time)

I can’t wait ‘to come out and play

Ooh, yeah you

Come and cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, baby

While I buss it, buss it, buss it, for you baby, ayy

Ooh, baby

Anywhere, any time, I don’t mind, I don’t mind

I don’t mind (for you)

Boy, for you

I’m backin’ the truck up (back that truck up, boy)

For you (all for you, for you)

A bitch’ll get f—ed up (I f— you up)

For you (all for you)

I’m puttin’ my cup up (put my cup up, yeah)

For you

We gon’ f— up the night

Take flight

Blindin’ lights, yeah

(F— it up, f— it up, f— it up)

(Unapologetic when we f— up the night)

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll go far

Bet you you’ll levitate

Bet you you’ll meet God

Party people, roll up (ooh)

Yeah, huh (we gon’ f— up the night)

Spaceships fly

F— it up, f— it up

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Beyonce Knowles