Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with “Cuff It” taking a stand at No. 13.
Her Renaissance album, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.
If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” find the lyrics below:
I feel like fallin’ in love (fallin’ love)
I’m in the mood to f— something up (tonight, I’m f—ing something up, baby)
I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink)
Hey (pour me a drink)
I’m in the mood to f— something up (I’m in the mood to f— something up)
I wanna go missing
I need a prescription
I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Ou la-lala, lala)
I wanna go where nobody’s been (wanna go where nobody’s been)
Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun?)
We gon’ f— up the night, black lights
Spaceships fly (spaceships fly)
Yeah, unapologetic when we f— up the night
F— up the night
We getting f—ed up tonight
We gon’ f— up the night
Bet you you’ll see far
Bet you you’ll see stars
Bet you you’ll elevate
Bet you you’ll meet God
‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love
I’m in the mood to f— something up
‘Cause we gon’ f— up the night
What’s in these four walls?
You sexy, my love (turn it up)
Don’t miss this roll-call
Is you here or what? (Roll it up)
Yeah, show up, show up (show up, show up)
Po’ up, po’ up (po’ up, po’ up)
Uh, you Mister Nasty, I’ll clean it up
Go where nobody’s been (wanna go where nobody’s been)
Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun?)
I wanna go missing
I need a prescription
I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you?
We gon’ f— up the night (funk it up, funk it up)
Black lights
Spaceships fly (spaceships fly)
Yeah, unapologetic when we f— up the night (funk it up, funk it up)
F— up tonight
We getting f—ed up tonight
We gon’ f— up the night
Bet you you’ll see far
Bet you you’ll see stars
Bet you you’ll elevate
Bet you you’ll meet God
‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love
I’m in the mood to f— something up
We gon’ f— up the night
Hypersonic, sex erotic
On my body, boy, you got it
Hit them ‘draulics, while I ride it
Got me actin’ hella thotty
So excited, so exotic
I’m a seasoned professional
Squeeze it, don’t let it go
Tease it, no self control
I got time today (I got time today, I got time)
Oh, I (I got time today, I got time)
I can’t wait ‘to come out and play
Ooh, yeah you
Come and cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, baby
While I buss it, buss it, buss it, for you baby, ayy
Ooh, baby
Anywhere, any time, I don’t mind, I don’t mind
I don’t mind (for you)
Boy, for you
I’m backin’ the truck up (back that truck up, boy)
For you (all for you, for you)
A bitch’ll get f—ed up (I f— you up)
For you (all for you)
I’m puttin’ my cup up (put my cup up, yeah)
For you
We gon’ f— up the night
Take flight
Blindin’ lights, yeah
(F— it up, f— it up, f— it up)
(Unapologetic when we f— up the night)
Bet you you’ll see stars
Bet you you’ll go far
Bet you you’ll levitate
Bet you you’ll meet God
Party people, roll up (ooh)
Yeah, huh (we gon’ f— up the night)
Spaceships fly
F— it up, f— it up
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Beyonce Knowles