Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Church Girl’

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with the twerk-ready “Church Girl” coming in at No. 22.

Her Renaissance album, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Church Girl,” find the lyrics below:

(Lord, place me)

(Lord, place me)

Ooh, ooh (I wanna be centered)

Ooh, ooh (I wanna be centered, I wanna be centered in thy will)

I’ve been up, I been down

Feel like I move mountains

Got friends that cried fountains, oh

I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party

I’m gon’ let go of this body, I’m gonna love on me

Nobody can judge me but me, I was born free

I’ll drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty

I said, now pop it like a thotty, pop it like a thotty (you bad)

Mi seh, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)

Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (you bad)

Let it go, girl (let it go), let it out, girl (let it out)

Twerk that ass like you came up out the South, girl (ooh, ooh)

I said, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)

Bad girl actin’ naughty, church girl, don’t hurt nobody

You can be my daddy if you want to

You, you can be my daddy if you want to

You can get it tatted if you want to

You, you can get it tatted if you want to (she ain’t tryna hurt nobody)

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf—er litty

She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties (huh)

So get your racks up (word), get your math up (uh)

I’ma back it up (uh), back it, back it up (back it, back it up)

I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it up, back it up

I see them grey sweats (grey sweats), I see a blank check

I’m finally on the other side, I finally found the urge to smile

Swimmin’ through the oceans of tears we cried (tears that we’ve cried)

You know you got church in the morning (the morning)

But you’re doin’ God’s work, you’re goin’ in

She ain’t tryna hurt nobody

She is tryna do the best she can

Happy on her own, with her friends, without a man

I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party

I’m gon’ let go of this body, I’m gonna love on me

Nobody can judge me but me, I was born free (born free)

I’ll drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty

I said, now pop it like a thotty, pop it like a thotty (free, you bad)

Mi seh, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (free, you bad)

Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (you bad)

Let it go, girl (let it go), let it out, girl (let it out)

Twerk that ass like you came up out the South, girl (ooh, ooh)

I said, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)

Bad girls actin’ raunchy, church girl, don’t hurt nobody (don’t hurt nobody)

You can be my daddy if you want to (you bad)

You, you can get it tatted if you want to (you bad)

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf—er litty (you bad)

She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties

So get your racks up (ooh), get your math up (ooh)

I’ma back it up (back it up), back it, back it up (back it, back it up)

I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it up, back it up (back it up)

I see them grey sweats (ooh), I see a blank check (ooh)

Must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face

It must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face

Now, do it, baby, stick it, baby, do it, baby, stick it, baby

Do it, baby, spin it, now spin it, baby, do it

Now spend that cash a little harder and she might let you dive in the water

Drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty

Now, now, now, drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty

Oh, oh, oh, drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty

Good girls actin’ bad, church girls, don’t hurt nobody

I ain’t tryna hurt nobody

Trying to bring the life up in your body

