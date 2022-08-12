Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Church Girl’

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with the twerk-ready “Church Girl” coming in at No. 22.
Her Renaissance album, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.
If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Church Girl,” find the lyrics below:
(Lord, place me)
(Lord, place me)
Ooh, ooh (I wanna be centered)
Ooh, ooh (I wanna be centered, I wanna be centered in thy will)
I’ve been up, I been down
Feel like I move mountains
Got friends that cried fountains, oh
I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party
I’m gon’ let go of this body, I’m gonna love on me
Nobody can judge me but me, I was born free
I’ll drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
I said, now pop it like a thotty, pop it like a thotty (you bad)
Mi seh, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)
Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (you bad)
Let it go, girl (let it go), let it out, girl (let it out)
Twerk that ass like you came up out the South, girl (ooh, ooh)
I said, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)
Bad girl actin’ naughty, church girl, don’t hurt nobody
You can be my daddy if you want to
You, you can be my daddy if you want to
You can get it tatted if you want to
You, you can get it tatted if you want to (she ain’t tryna hurt nobody)
Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf—er litty
She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties (huh)
So get your racks up (word), get your math up (uh)
I’ma back it up (uh), back it, back it up (back it, back it up)
I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it up, back it up
I see them grey sweats (grey sweats), I see a blank check
I’m finally on the other side, I finally found the urge to smile
Swimmin’ through the oceans of tears we cried (tears that we’ve cried)
You know you got church in the morning (the morning)
But you’re doin’ God’s work, you’re goin’ in
She ain’t tryna hurt nobody
She is tryna do the best she can
Happy on her own, with her friends, without a man
I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party
I’m gon’ let go of this body, I’m gonna love on me
Nobody can judge me but me, I was born free (born free)
I’ll drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
I said, now pop it like a thotty, pop it like a thotty (free, you bad)
Mi seh, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (free, you bad)
Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (you bad)
Let it go, girl (let it go), let it out, girl (let it out)
Twerk that ass like you came up out the South, girl (ooh, ooh)
I said, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)
Bad girls actin’ raunchy, church girl, don’t hurt nobody (don’t hurt nobody)
You can be my daddy if you want to (you bad)
You, you can get it tatted if you want to (you bad)
Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf—er litty (you bad)
She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties
So get your racks up (ooh), get your math up (ooh)
I’ma back it up (back it up), back it, back it up (back it, back it up)
I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it up, back it up (back it up)
I see them grey sweats (ooh), I see a blank check (ooh)
Must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face
It must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face
Now, do it, baby, stick it, baby, do it, baby, stick it, baby
Do it, baby, spin it, now spin it, baby, do it
Now spend that cash a little harder and she might let you dive in the water
Drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
Now, now, now, drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
Oh, oh, oh, drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
Good girls actin’ bad, church girls, don’t hurt nobody
I ain’t tryna hurt nobody
Trying to bring the life up in your body
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Beyonce Knowles, Terius Youngdell Nash, Ernest D. Wilson, Elbernita Clark-Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Hall, Phil Price, Ralph MacDonald, William Salter