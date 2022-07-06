Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé‘s new musical era is upon us, and she introduced fans to her Renaissance era with the house music-infused “Break My Soul.”

The song hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Queen Bey’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” Bey wrote on Instagram upon revealing the ethereal cover art for her upcoming album, which drops on July 29. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” find the lyrics below:

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Spin it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go (come on)

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (release ya wiggle)

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (release ya wiggle)

Ahh (release ya anger)

La-la-la-la (release ya anger)

La-la-la-la (release ya mind)

La-la-la-la (release ya job)

La-la-la (release the time)

La-la-la-la (release ya trade)

La-la-la-la (release the stress)

La-la (release the love, forget the rest)

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

Everybody (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

Everybody

Everybody

Now, I just fell in love

And I just quit my job

I’m gonna find new drive

Damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine, then off past five

And they work my nerves

That’s why I cannot sleep at night

I’m lookin’ for motivation

I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah

And I’m on that new vibration

I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby, baby

You won’t break my soul (na, na)

You won’t break my soul (no-no, na, na)

You won’t break my soul (no-no, na, na)

You won’t break my soul (na, na)

I’m tellin’ everybody, na, na

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Release ya anger, release ya mind (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

Release ya job, release the time (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Release ya trade, release the stress (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

Release the love, forget the rest (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night

The queens in the front and the Doms in the back (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped (ohh, let’s-)

There’s a whole lot of people in the house

Tryna smoke with the yak in your mouth

(Good at night) and we back outside

You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside

Got motivation (motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (new foundation)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, new salvation)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah) oh, baby, baby

You won’t break my soul (you won’t)

You won’t break my soul (break my soul)

You won’t break my soul (you won’t)

You won’t break my soul (break my soul)

And I’m tellin’ everybody (everybody)

Everybody (everybody)

Everybody (everybody)

Everybody, yeah

If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it

That we all know (can’t break my soul)

If you don’t think it, you won’t be it

That love ain’t yours (can’t break my soul)

Tryna fake it never makes it

That we all know (can’t break my soul)

You can have the stress and not take less

I’ll justify love

We go ’round in circles, ’round in circles

Searchin’ for love (’round in circles)

We go up and down, lost and found (’round in circles)

Searchin’ for love (yeah, yeah)

Looking for something that lives inside me

Looking for something that lives inside me

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Tellin’ everybody

Everybody (ohh, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Everybody

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul, no, no

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

And I’m tellin’ everybody (motivation, oh, yeah, yeah)

Everybody (oh, yeah, yeah)

Everybody (I done found me a new foundation, yeah)

Everybody (oh yeah, yeah)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (hey, yeah-yeah)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah)

Got motivation (motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (new foundation)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (new salvation)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (own foundation)

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Spin it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go (come on)

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (release ya wiggle)

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (release ya wiggle)

Release ya, release ya, release ya wiggle

Release ya anger, release ya mind (ohh, let’s go)

Release ya job, release the time (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Release ya trade, release the stress (ohh, let’s go, let’s go)

Release the love, forget the rest (ohh, let’s go, let’s-)

