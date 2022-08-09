Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with “Alien Superstar” coming in at No. 19.

Renaissance, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar,” find the lyrics below:

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm

Do not attempt to leave the dancefloor

The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system

I’m one of one

I’m number one

I’m the only one

Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me (don’t do it)

No one else in this world can think like me (true)

I’m twisted (twisted)

I’ll contradict it, keep him addicted

Lies on his lips, I lick it

Unique

That’s what you are

Stilettos kicking vintage crystal off the bar

Category, bad bitch

I’m the bar (ooh)

Alien superstar (unique)

(Hit me with a) whip, whip

I’m too classy for this world

Forever I’m that girl

Feed you diamonds and pearls

Ooh, baby

I’m too classy to be touched

I pay them all in dust

I’m stingy with my love (unique)

Ooh, baby, I’m

U-N-I-Q-U-E (unique)

Ooh, I’m stingy with my love (unique)

Ooh, baby, I’m

U-N-I-Q-U-E (unique)

Ooh, I’m stingy with my love (unique)

Unicorn is the uniform you put on

Eyes on you when you perform

Eyes on I when I put on

Mastermind in haute couture

Label whores can’t clock, I’m so obscure (unique)

Masterpiece, genius, drip intravenous

Patty cake on that wrist

Tiffany blue billboards over that ceiling (unique)

We don’t like plain, always dreamed of paper planes

Mile-high when I rodeo

Then I come down and take off again (unique)

You see pleasure in my glare

Look over my shoulder and you ain’t scared

The effects you have on me when you stare

Head on a pillow, hike it in the air

I’m too classy for this world

Forever I’m that girl

Feed you diamonds and pearls

Ooh, baby

I’m too classy to be touched

I pay them all in dust

I’m stingy with my love (unique)

Ooh, baby, I’m

I got pearls beneath my legs (U-N-I-Q-U-E)

My lips, my hands, my hips

I got diamonds beneath my thighs

Where his ego will find bliss

Can’t find an ocean deep (U-N-I-Q-U-E)

That can compete with this cinnamon kiss

Fire beneath your feet, music when you speak

You’re so unique

Unique

That’s what you are

Lingerie reflecting off the mirror on the bar

Category, sexy bitch

I’m the bar

Alien superstar (unique)

We dress a certain way, we walk a certain way

We talk a certain way, we-we paint a certain way

We-we make love a certain way, you know

All of these things we do in a different

Unique, specific way that is personally ours

We just reaching out to the solar system

We flying over bullsh–, we flying over

Supernatural love up in the air

I just talk my sh–, Casanova, superstar, supernova

Power, pull ’em in closer

If that’s your man, then why he over here?

(Unique)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Beyonce Knowles, Honey Dijon, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Mike Dean, Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, Shawn Corey Carter, David Brown, David Hamelin, Timothy McKenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Leven Kali Simon-Seay