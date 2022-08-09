Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with “Alien Superstar” coming in at No. 19.
Renaissance, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.
If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar,” find the lyrics below:
Please do not be alarmed, remain calm
Do not attempt to leave the dancefloor
The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system
I’m one of one
I’m number one
I’m the only one
Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me (don’t do it)
No one else in this world can think like me (true)
I’m twisted (twisted)
I’ll contradict it, keep him addicted
Lies on his lips, I lick it
Unique
That’s what you are
Stilettos kicking vintage crystal off the bar
Category, bad bitch
I’m the bar (ooh)
Alien superstar (unique)
(Hit me with a) whip, whip
I’m too classy for this world
Forever I’m that girl
Feed you diamonds and pearls
Ooh, baby
I’m too classy to be touched
I pay them all in dust
I’m stingy with my love (unique)
Ooh, baby, I’m
U-N-I-Q-U-E (unique)
Ooh, I’m stingy with my love (unique)
Ooh, baby, I’m
U-N-I-Q-U-E (unique)
Ooh, I’m stingy with my love (unique)
Unicorn is the uniform you put on
Eyes on you when you perform
Eyes on I when I put on
Mastermind in haute couture
Label whores can’t clock, I’m so obscure (unique)
Masterpiece, genius, drip intravenous
Patty cake on that wrist
Tiffany blue billboards over that ceiling (unique)
We don’t like plain, always dreamed of paper planes
Mile-high when I rodeo
Then I come down and take off again (unique)
You see pleasure in my glare
Look over my shoulder and you ain’t scared
The effects you have on me when you stare
Head on a pillow, hike it in the air
I’m too classy for this world
Forever I’m that girl
Feed you diamonds and pearls
Ooh, baby
I’m too classy to be touched
I pay them all in dust
I’m stingy with my love (unique)
Ooh, baby, I’m
I got pearls beneath my legs (U-N-I-Q-U-E)
My lips, my hands, my hips
I got diamonds beneath my thighs
Where his ego will find bliss
Can’t find an ocean deep (U-N-I-Q-U-E)
That can compete with this cinnamon kiss
Fire beneath your feet, music when you speak
You’re so unique
Unique
That’s what you are
Lingerie reflecting off the mirror on the bar
Category, sexy bitch
I’m the bar
Alien superstar (unique)
We dress a certain way, we walk a certain way
We talk a certain way, we-we paint a certain way
We-we make love a certain way, you know
All of these things we do in a different
Unique, specific way that is personally ours
We just reaching out to the solar system
We flying over bullsh–, we flying over
Supernatural love up in the air
I just talk my sh–, Casanova, superstar, supernova
Power, pull ’em in closer
If that’s your man, then why he over here?
(Unique)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Beyonce Knowles, Honey Dijon, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Mike Dean, Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, Shawn Corey Carter, David Brown, David Hamelin, Timothy McKenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Leven Kali Simon-Seay