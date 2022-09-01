Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Where It Ends’

Bailey Zimmerman made history on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), as he is the first artist to place three career-opening entries in the top 10 simultaneously.
Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Where It Ends” and “Fall in Love” (all on Elektra/Warner Music Nashville/WEA) rank at Nos. 6, 7 and 10 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, respectively.
If you need a guide to follow along with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Where It Ends,” find the lyrics below:
This is where it ends
I’ve been down a few broken roads that I’m tryin’ to mend
But this is where it ends
And I’m breakin’ down
You were lyin’ when you said that you were tryin’ to work things out
But now I’m broken down
Went to battle for you always
Fought for you on your worst days
Then you told me that you don’t love me no more
You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose
All I ever wanted was to be loved by you
I let you back in and I gave you a second chance
And like a jet plane on a clear blue sky
Sun came shinin’ down on all of your lies
I got too much pride to let that happen again
So this is where it ends
Had to bury all your memories
Couldn’t see what everybody sees
Red flags said I should’ve walked out that door (out that door)
Went to battle for you always
Fought for you on your worst days
Then you told me that you don’t love me no more
You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose
All I ever wanted was to be loved by you
I let you back in and I gave you a second chance
And like a jet plane on a clear blue sky
Sun came shinin’ down on all of your lies
I got too much pride to let that happen again
So this is where it ends, ends, ends
Yeah, this is where it ends
You’re the best thing that ever happened to me
You showed me what true love shouldn’t be
I found myself the second I gave up on us (on us)
You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose
All I ever wanted was to be loved by you
I let you back in and I gave you a second chance (a second chance)
And like a jet plane on a clear blue sky
Sun came shinin’ down on all of your lies
I got too much pride to let that happen again
So this is where it ends
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Bailey Zimmerman, Grant Averill, Joe London