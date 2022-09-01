Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Where It Ends’

Bailey Zimmerman made history on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), as he is the first artist to place three career-opening entries in the top 10 simultaneously.

Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Where It Ends” and “Fall in Love” (all on Elektra/Warner Music Nashville/WEA) rank at Nos. 6, 7 and 10 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, respectively.

If you need a guide to follow along with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Where It Ends,” find the lyrics below:

This is where it ends

I’ve been down a few broken roads that I’m tryin’ to mend

But this is where it ends

And I’m breakin’ down

You were lyin’ when you said that you were tryin’ to work things out

But now I’m broken down

Went to battle for you always

Fought for you on your worst days

Then you told me that you don’t love me no more

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance

And like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun came shinin’ down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends

Had to bury all your memories

Couldn’t see what everybody sees

Red flags said I should’ve walked out that door (out that door)

Went to battle for you always

Fought for you on your worst days

Then you told me that you don’t love me no more

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance

And like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun came shinin’ down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends, ends, ends

Yeah, this is where it ends

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me

You showed me what true love shouldn’t be

I found myself the second I gave up on us (on us)

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance (a second chance)

And like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun came shinin’ down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Bailey Zimmerman, Grant Averill, Joe London