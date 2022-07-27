Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Rock and a Hard Place’

Bailey Zimmerman’s debuted at No. 2 on Hot Country Songs upon its release in June.

He cut “Rock and a Hard Place” after first hearing one of the song’s co-writers, Heath Warren, perform it on his Instagram page. “When I listen to outside cuts, I’m listening for the very first line,” he told Billboard. “If it doesn’t grab me, I’m like, ‘No.’ But as soon as I heard that on Heath’s Instagram, and I heard the line, ‘Like swinging and missing,’ I knew that I wanted to cut it. It was [in the] perfect key and everything.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” find the lyrics below:

