Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Rock and a Hard Place’

Bailey Zimmerman’s debuted at No. 2 on Hot Country Songs upon its release in June.
He cut “Rock and a Hard Place” after first hearing one of the song’s co-writers, Heath Warren, perform it on his Instagram page. “When I listen to outside cuts, I’m listening for the very first line,” he told Billboard. “If it doesn’t grab me, I’m like, ‘No.’ But as soon as I heard that on Heath’s Instagram, and I heard the line, ‘Like swinging and missing,’ I knew that I wanted to cut it. It was [in the] perfect key and everything.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” find the lyrics below:
We’ve been swingin’ and missin’
It ain’t broke yet, but damn, it needs fixin’
Been a while since your kiss felt like kissin’
It’s just different
We’ve been talkin’ ’bout forever since we’ve been together
Somethin’ ’bout a ring makes you think we’re better off with
All this but we’re caught in
Between a rock and a hard place
Red wine and mistakes
Tears rollin’ down your face
When I walked out that door
And that’s when I lost it
A midnight in Austin
Damn, I’m exhausted
What the hell’s this all for?
Is this where it mends or it breaks?
Between a rock and a hard place
For the record, shit
Throwin’ in the towel takes some effort
So I’d rather ride it out for better weather
Together
Between a rock and a hard place
Red wine and mistakes
Tears rollin’ down your face
When I walked out that door
And that’s when I lost it
A midnight in Austin
Damn, I’m exhausted
What the hell’s this all for?
Is this where it mends or it breaks?
Between a rock and a hard place
We’ve been talkin’ ’bout forever since we’ve been together
Something ’bout a ring makes you think we’re better off with
All this but we’re caught in
Between a rock and a hard place
Tears rollin’ down your face
As I walked out that door
And that’s when I lost it
Midnight in Austin
Damn, I’m exhausted
What the hell’s this all for?
Is this where it mends or it breaks?
How much more of this can we take?
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Bailey Zimmerman, Heath Warren, Jacob Hackworth, Jet Black