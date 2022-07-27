Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Fall in Love’

Bailey Zimmerman’s churning hit reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, making him one of country’s biggest rising stars.

“After you lose that special person you never thought you’d lose, it’s hard to want to give love a second chance,” he told Billboard of the song. “We felt like we could relate to a lot of people by shining a light on that feeling.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Fall in Love,” find the lyrics below:

I heard you moved out to South Carolina

Just like you always said we would

Packed your bags in that old 4Runner

That I bought you when things were good

I’m glad to see the stop sign didn’t hit ya

Bring you back to your senses

Oh, it waved you gone, goodbye

Yeah, it waved you gone, goodbye

I heard you found yourself a brand new man

Put a rock on your finger

And he vowed you a second chance

Built a house right by the coast

That ocean view is beautiful

But baby, I just want you to know

He don’t know you like I did

And money talks, but I ain’t buyin’

‘Cause love’s a smoke ring

Wrapped around your finger

One second it’s a blessin’

And the next it’s already gone

A broken heart, I’m a walkin’ testimony

My confession is a lesson

That I’m pourin’ out in this song

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

I seen your mama walkin’ out the county market

And I stopped to ask her how she’s been

And said she’s missin’ ya

And tried to go convincin’ ya

Not to settle down with him

She ain’t wrong, the whole town knows it

You had a bed of roses

But girl, you couldn’t walk that line

You can act like you’re doin’ fine

‘Cause love’s a smoke ring

Wrapped around your finger

One second it’s a blessin’

And the next it’s already gone

A broken heart, I’m a walkin’ testimony

My confession is a lesson

That I’m pourin’ out in this song

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

‘Cause love’s a smoke ring

Wrapped around your finger

One second it’s a blessin’

And the next it’s already gone

A broken heart, I’m a walkin’ testimony

My confession is a lesson

That I’m pourin’ out in this song

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

You don’t wanna fall in love

Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

Heard you moved out to South Carolina

Just like you always said we would

