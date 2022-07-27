×
Here Are the Lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Fall in Love’

Bailey Zimmerman’s churning hit reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, making him one of country’s biggest rising stars.

“After you lose that special person you never thought you’d lose, it’s hard to want to give love a second chance,” he told Billboard of the song. “We felt like we could relate to a lot of people by shining a light on that feeling.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Fall in Love,” find the lyrics below:

I heard you moved out to South Carolina
Just like you always said we would
Packed your bags in that old 4Runner
That I bought you when things were good
I’m glad to see the stop sign didn’t hit ya
Bring you back to your senses
Oh, it waved you gone, goodbye
Yeah, it waved you gone, goodbye

I heard you found yourself a brand new man
Put a rock on your finger
And he vowed you a second chance
Built a house right by the coast
That ocean view is beautiful
But baby, I just want you to know
He don’t know you like I did
And money talks, but I ain’t buyin’

‘Cause love’s a smoke ring
Wrapped around your finger
One second it’s a blessin’
And the next it’s already gone
A broken heart, I’m a walkin’ testimony
My confession is a lesson
That I’m pourin’ out in this song
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love

I seen your mama walkin’ out the county market
And I stopped to ask her how she’s been
And said she’s missin’ ya
And tried to go convincin’ ya
Not to settle down with him
She ain’t wrong, the whole town knows it
You had a bed of roses
But girl, you couldn’t walk that line
You can act like you’re doin’ fine

‘Cause love’s a smoke ring
Wrapped around your finger
One second it’s a blessin’
And the next it’s already gone
A broken heart, I’m a walkin’ testimony
My confession is a lesson
That I’m pourin’ out in this song
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love

‘Cause love’s a smoke ring
Wrapped around your finger
One second it’s a blessin’
And the next it’s already gone
A broken heart, I’m a walkin’ testimony
My confession is a lesson
That I’m pourin’ out in this song
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa
You don’t wanna fall in love
Oh-whoa-whoa, oh-whoa-whoa

Heard you moved out to South Carolina
Just like you always said we would

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Austin Shawn, Bailey Zimmerman, Gavin Lucas

