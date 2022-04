Here Are the Lyrics to AnnenMayKantereit & Giant Rooks’ ‘Tom’s Diner’

AnnenMayKantereit arrives for the 1Live Krone radio award at Jahrhunderthalle on December 5, 2019 in Bochum, Germany.

A cover of the Suzanne Vega single “Tom’s Diner” by German acts AnnenMayKantereit and Giant Rooks, returned the song to the Billboard Hot 100 dated April 2, entering at No. 84 — thanks to TikTok.

The remake also vaulted in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

The song (inspired by New York’s Tom’s Restaurant, whose exterior is famously seen in Seinfeld) was originally recorded in a cappella form on Vega’s 1987 album Solitude Standing. It reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 in December 1990 thanks to a remix by DNA featuring Vega’s vocals.

If you need a guide to follow along with AnnenMayKantereit and Giant Rooks’ rendition of “Tom’s Diner,” find the lyrics below: