Here Are All of the Lyrics to ‘All of You’ From ‘Encanto’

Months after the film’s theatrical release, the songs of Disney’s Encanto are still dominating the Billboard charts.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” still reigns atop the Billboard Hot 100, but further down on the chart, the movie’s musical finale — “All of You” — sits at its No. 71 peak. The Lin Manuel Miranda-written song is credited to Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma & Encanto Cast. Most of the ensemble gets a line in the song, which neatly ties up Encanto‘s many mysteries and struggles in a neat, sing-along bow.

Below, find every word from the family affair:

Look at this home, we need a new foundation

It may seem hopeless but we’ll get by just fine

Look at this family, a glowing constellation

So full of stars and everybody wants to shine

But the stars don’t shine, they burn

And the constellations shift

I think it’s time you learn

You’re more than just your gift

And I’m sorry I held on too tight

Just so afraid I’d lose you too

The miracle is not some magic that you’ve got

The miracle is you, not some gift, just you

The miracle is you

All of you, all of you

Okay, so we gonna talk about Bruno? (That’s Bruno)

Yeah, there’s a lot to say about Bruno

I’ll start, okay

Pepa, I’m sorry ’bout your wedding, didn’t mean to be upsetting

That wasn’t a prophecy, I could just see you were sweating

And I wanted you to know that your bro loves you so

Let it in, let it out, let it rain, let it snow, let it go

That’s what I’m always saying, bro

Got a lotta ‘pologies I got to say

(Hey, we’re just happy that you’re here, okay?) Uh, But

Come into the light, the triplets all reunite

And no matter what happens we’re gonna find our way

Yo, I knew he never left, I heard him every day

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

What’s that sound? (Oh, oh)

I think it’s everyone in town

Hey

Lay down your load (lay down your load)

We are only down the road (we are only down the road)

We have no gifts, but we are many

And we’ll do anything for you

It’s a dream when we work as a team (all of you, all of you)

You’re so strong

Yeah, but sometimes I cry (all of you, all of you)

So do I

I may not be as strong but I’m getting wiser

Yeah, I need sunlight and fertilizer

Come on, let’s plant something new and watch it fly

Straight up to the sky, let’s go

The stars don’t shine, they burn

The constellations glow

The seasons change in turn

Would you watch our little girl go?

She takes after you

Oh

Hey Mariano, why so blue?

I just have so much love inside

You know, I’ve got this cousin too

Have you met Dolores?

Okay, I’ll take it from here, goodbye

You talk so loud

You take care of your mother and you make her proud

You write your own poetry every night when you go to sleep

And I’m seizing the moment, so would you wake up and notice me?

Dolores, I see you (and I hear you)

Yes (all of you, all of you)

Let’s get married (slow down)

All of you, all of you

Home sweet home

I like the new foundation

It isn’t perfect

Neither are we (that’s true)

Just one more thing

Before the celebration (what?)

We need a doorknob

We made this one for you

We see how bright you burn

We see how brave you’ve been

Now, see yourself in turn

You’re the real gift, kid, let us in

Open your eyes

Abre los ojos

What do you see?

I see me

All of me

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company

Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda