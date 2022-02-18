Here Are All of the Lyrics to ‘All of You’ From ‘Encanto’

Months after the film’s theatrical release, the songs of Disney’s Encanto are still dominating the Billboard charts.
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” still reigns atop the Billboard Hot 100, but further down on the chart, the movie’s musical finale — “All of You” — sits at its No. 71 peak. The Lin Manuel Miranda-written song is credited to Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma & Encanto Cast. Most of the ensemble gets a line in the song, which neatly ties up Encanto‘s many mysteries and struggles in a neat, sing-along bow.
Below, find every word from the family affair:
Look at this home, we need a new foundation
It may seem hopeless but we’ll get by just fine
Look at this family, a glowing constellation
So full of stars and everybody wants to shine
But the stars don’t shine, they burn
And the constellations shift
I think it’s time you learn
You’re more than just your gift
And I’m sorry I held on too tight
Just so afraid I’d lose you too
The miracle is not some magic that you’ve got
The miracle is you, not some gift, just you
The miracle is you
All of you, all of you
Okay, so we gonna talk about Bruno? (That’s Bruno)
Yeah, there’s a lot to say about Bruno
I’ll start, okay
Pepa, I’m sorry ’bout your wedding, didn’t mean to be upsetting
That wasn’t a prophecy, I could just see you were sweating
And I wanted you to know that your bro loves you so
Let it in, let it out, let it rain, let it snow, let it go
That’s what I’m always saying, bro
Got a lotta ‘pologies I got to say
(Hey, we’re just happy that you’re here, okay?) Uh, But
Come into the light, the triplets all reunite
And no matter what happens we’re gonna find our way
Yo, I knew he never left, I heard him every day
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
What’s that sound? (Oh, oh)
I think it’s everyone in town
Hey
Lay down your load (lay down your load)
We are only down the road (we are only down the road)
We have no gifts, but we are many
And we’ll do anything for you
It’s a dream when we work as a team (all of you, all of you)
You’re so strong
Yeah, but sometimes I cry (all of you, all of you)
So do I
I may not be as strong but I’m getting wiser
Yeah, I need sunlight and fertilizer
Come on, let’s plant something new and watch it fly
Straight up to the sky, let’s go
The stars don’t shine, they burn
The constellations glow
The seasons change in turn
Would you watch our little girl go?
She takes after you
Oh
Hey Mariano, why so blue?
I just have so much love inside
You know, I’ve got this cousin too
Have you met Dolores?
Okay, I’ll take it from here, goodbye
You talk so loud
You take care of your mother and you make her proud
You write your own poetry every night when you go to sleep
And I’m seizing the moment, so would you wake up and notice me?
Dolores, I see you (and I hear you)
Yes (all of you, all of you)
Let’s get married (slow down)
All of you, all of you
Home sweet home
I like the new foundation
It isn’t perfect
Neither are we (that’s true)
Just one more thing
Before the celebration (what?)
We need a doorknob
We made this one for you
We see how bright you burn
We see how brave you’ve been
Now, see yourself in turn
You’re the real gift, kid, let us in
Open your eyes
Abre los ojos
What do you see?
I see me
All of me
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda