Here Are the Lyrics to Adele’s ‘Oh My God’

Follow along with the words of Adele's "Oh My God," off her Billboard 200 chart topping album '30.'

Adele
Adele Raven B Verona*

Adele finally returned to the music scene with her 2021 album, 30, and as expected, it’s filled to the brim with hits.

Fan-favorite “Oh My God,” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 30, 2021. At the time of publication, the song has remained on the chart for 15 weeks.

If you need a guide to follow along with Adele’s hit, find them all below:

I ain’t got too much time to spare
But I’ll make time for you to show how much I care
Wish that I would let you break my walls
But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall
Boy, you give good love, I won’t lie
It’s what keeps me coming back, even though I’m terrified

I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah

I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah

Oh my God, I can’t believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight

I’m a fool, but they all think I’m blind
I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind
I don’t have to explain myself to you
I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do

I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah

I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah

Oh my God, I can’t believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight

Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (oh Lord)
Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (don’t let me let myself down)
Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (oh my God)
Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me (oh, oh, oh)
I said Lord don’t let me let me down

Oh my God, I can’t believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Well it’s a battle that I cannot fight

Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me (I know that it’s wrong)
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (but I want to have fun)
Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me (mmh, yeah)
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (mmh, yeah)
Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me (I know that it’s wrong)
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (but I want to have fun)
Lord don’t let me, I said Lord don’t let me (mmh, yeah)
I said Lord don’t let me let me down (mmh, yeah)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Greg Kurstin

