Here Are the Lyrics to Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’

Adele introduced the world to her 30 era back in October with the plaintive ballad “Easy on Me,” and it’s been riding high on the charts for months since.
Just this week, the lead single spends its 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — matching the 10-week chart-topping run of her blockbuster 2015 single “Hello.”
You might think you know all the words to this one by now, but find the full lyrics below if you need a good cry.
There ain’t no gold in this river
That I’ve been washin’ my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in this silence
Baby, let me in
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
There ain’t no room for things to change
When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can’t deny how hard I have tried
I changed who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
That probably doesn’t even show
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
I didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Gregory Allen Kurstin