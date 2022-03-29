Here Are the Lyrics to 4*TOWN’s ‘Nobody Like U’ From ‘Turning Red’

4*TOWN, the fictional boy band from Pixar and Disney’s new film Turning Red, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated April 2) at No. 50 with “Nobody Like U.”

The group’s vocals are performed by Finneas, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva. Finneas produced the song solo and co-wrote it with Billie Eilish.

If you need a guide to follow along with “Nobody Like U,” find the lyrics below:

Yea-yeah, oh-ooh-ooh

Yeah

I’ve never met nobody like you

Had friends and I’ve had buddies, it’s true

But they don’t turn my tummy the way you do

I’ve never met nobody like you

Oh yeah

Yeah

You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my

I’m never not by your side, your side, your side

I’m never gon’ let you cry, oh cry, don’t cry

I’ll never not be your ride, or die, alright

Let’s call it what it is, it’s a masterpiece

Got a whole lotta love for them city streets (Glendale!)

Tonight is the place to be

Got a big boombox and a new CD

Come on, everybody, let’s tear it up

If you want mad skills, you can share with us

I want everybody to stop and stare

And you know why, it’s me (Robaire!)

Woo

Uh (it’s too good)

Yeah, haha

(Let’s go!)

You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my

I’m never not by your side, your side, your side

I’m never gon’ let you cry, oh cry, don’t cry

I’ll never not be your ride, or die, alright

Li-li-li-li-like you

Li-li-li-li-like you

Li-li-li-li-like you

Like you, like you

Li-li-li-li-like you

Li-li-li-li-like you

Li-li-li-li-like you

Like you, like you

I’ve never met nobody like you

Had friends and I’ve had buddies, it’s true

But they don’t turn my tummy the way you do

I’ve never met nobody like you

You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my

I’m never not by your side, your side, your side

I’m never gon’ let you cry, oh cry, don’t cry

I’ll never not be your ride, or die, alright

