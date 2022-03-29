Here Are the Lyrics to 4*TOWN’s ‘Nobody Like U’ From ‘Turning Red’

4*TOWN, the fictional boy band from Pixar and Disney’s new film Turning Red, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated April 2) at No. 50 with “Nobody Like U.”
The group’s vocals are performed by Finneas, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva. Finneas produced the song solo and co-wrote it with Billie Eilish.
If you need a guide to follow along with “Nobody Like U,” find the lyrics below:
Yea-yeah, oh-ooh-ooh
Yeah
I’ve never met nobody like you
Had friends and I’ve had buddies, it’s true
But they don’t turn my tummy the way you do
I’ve never met nobody like you
Oh yeah
Yeah
You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my
I’m never not by your side, your side, your side
I’m never gon’ let you cry, oh cry, don’t cry
I’ll never not be your ride, or die, alright
Let’s call it what it is, it’s a masterpiece
Got a whole lotta love for them city streets (Glendale!)
Tonight is the place to be
Got a big boombox and a new CD
Come on, everybody, let’s tear it up
If you want mad skills, you can share with us
I want everybody to stop and stare
And you know why, it’s me (Robaire!)
Woo
Uh (it’s too good)
Yeah, haha
(Let’s go!)
You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my
I’m never not by your side, your side, your side
I’m never gon’ let you cry, oh cry, don’t cry
I’ll never not be your ride, or die, alright
Li-li-li-li-like you
Li-li-li-li-like you
Li-li-li-li-like you
Like you, like you
Li-li-li-li-like you
Li-li-li-li-like you
Li-li-li-li-like you
Like you, like you
I’ve never met nobody like you
Had friends and I’ve had buddies, it’s true
But they don’t turn my tummy the way you do
I’ve never met nobody like you
You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my
I’m never not by your side, your side, your side
I’m never gon’ let you cry, oh cry, don’t cry
I’ll never not be your ride, or die, alright
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company
Written by: Billie Eilish Baird O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell