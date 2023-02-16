Zion & Lennox Experiment With Salsa in New ‘Desnudate’ Video: Exclusive Premiere

Zion y Lennox has released their first single of the year called “Desnúdate,” premiering exclusively on Billboard on Thursday (Feb. 16).

Steering away from their signature old-school reggaetón essence and catchy perreo sound, the Puerto Rican duo experiments with salsa music for the first time, at the helm of co-producers Sergio George and Motiff.

The duo sings about love and betrayal, but admitted that performing the urban-infused salsa track was quite challenging.

“Without a doubt, this was one of the biggest challenges in our career but we were able to interpret it with love and compassion,” Zion tells Billboard of the tropical genre that they grew up listening to and respecting. “For us, it’s more than an honor to make this song in homage to all the salseros of Puerto Rico and around the world.”

To the hard-hitting rhythms of congas and trumpets, “Desnúdate” is about a girl who leads a man on and doesn’t want anything serious. “Oh no, oh no, you entangled me in your skin/you played with me […] get undressed, don’t tell me you care for me, you love me/ I knew you were like the rest that said they loved me but I do love you,” the pair laments.

“I am super excited about everything that is coming for the tropical genre, especially in salsa with these new sounds that I am experimenting with,” expressed Motiff. “‘Desnúdate’ is undoubtedly part of the seasoning to all the salsa that is coming this 2023!!”

Watch the official music video for “Desnúdate” below.