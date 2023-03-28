Yuridia & Ángela Aguilar’s ‘Qué Agonía’ & More: What’s Your Favorite Latin Women Collaboration? Vote!

On International Women’s Day (March 8), Billboard released a list of 21 powerful Latin women collaborations that included team ups between Karol G and Shakira (“TQG”), Ana Bárbara and Paquita la del Barrio (“El Consejo”) and Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar (“Qué Agonía”). Before Women’s History Month wraps up on March 31, we’re asking readers to vote for their favorite collaboration that’s featured in the roundup.

The list also includes unapologetic bangers, such as iLe and Ivy Queen’s latest track “Algo Bonito” and Ptazeta and Villano Antillano’s “Mujerón,” as well as ultimate breakup songs, such as Becky G and Karol G’s Hot Latin Songs chart-topping anthem “MAMIII.” There’s also a couple of joints that are all about reflection and finding your self-worth after a toxic relationship, such as Kany García and Mon Laferte’s “Se Portaba Mal” and India and Goyo’s “Nubes Negras.”

Representing regional Mexican are powerhouses Yuridia and Aguilar who delivered the epic “Qué Agonía,” a heartfelt ranchera where both admit their own faults in a failed relationship — but recognize that they still love their ex and are asking for forgiveness.

With this song, included in her first Mexican Music album Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, Yuridia scored her first top 10 song on the Latin Airplay Chart in 16 years. For Aguilar, the Edén Muñoz-produced track provided her third straight top 10 on the all-genre tally which launched with the No. 5 high “Dime Cómo Quieres,” with Christian Nodal, in 2021.

Below, make your vote count and choose your favorite Latin women collaboration.