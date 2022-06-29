4 of the Top 5 Tracks on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart Are in Spanish

Four out of the top five tracks on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart are in Spanish, according to the most recent YouTube Music Charts and trends recap shared Wednesday (June 29).

Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny takes the first two spots with his chart-topping hits “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleono. Both are part of his latest record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti. Coming in at No. 3 is Shakira and Rauw Alejandro‘s “Te Felicito.” In fourth place is Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us,” and Karol G rounds out the top five with her anthem “Provenza.”

The YouTube trends report reflects Billboard‘s charts. On Hot Latin Songs, Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” and “Titi Me Preguntó” take up the first and second spot, respectively, for the chart dated July 2. “Provenza” is currently No. 4 on the tally, and “Te Felicito” comes in at No. 11.

Elsewhere on the report, Bunny takes No. 1 on all U.S. YouTube charts this week, claiming the top spot on U.S. Top Songs and U.S. Top Music Videos with “Tití Me Preguntó,” while his new video for “Me Porto Bonito” stands at No. 1 on U.S. Trending. He also remains at No. 1 on U.S. Top Artists. He tops off a banner week by holding on to No. 1 on Global Top Artists.

Shakira and Alejandro’s “Te Felicito” comes in at No. 13 on U.S. Top Songs. The Colombian superstar also charts with the new “Don’t You Worry,” a collaboration with Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta. The club anthem launches at No. 30 on Global and No. 86 in the US. Shakira nabs No. 10 on Global Top Artists.

Lastly, newcomers Los Gemelos de Sinaloa take “Andamos Mejor” to No. 30 on U.S. Top Songs. The duo also chart with “No Le Aflojo,” which rises to No. 64. Los Gemelos De Sinaloa are No. 81 on U.S. Top Artists.

Below, the top four Latin songs on YouTube Global Top Songs chart:

1. Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

2. Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

3. Shakira & Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

4. Joji – “Glimpse of Us”

5. Karol G – “Provenza”