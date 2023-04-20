Rising Women in Reggaetón Have a Huge Moment at 2023 Latin AMAs

A trifecta of new powerhouse women reggaetón and Latin trap artists had a huge moment at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (April 20).

Bad Gyal appeared nonchalant onscreen, rocking a shimmery yellow dress and sleek blond hair as she belted out the reggaeton banger “Chulo.” Amid an energetic pack of backup dancers, the Spanish provocateur dominated the stage with her cooly effortless swag.

The scene then transitioned to Chesca and Dalex, who donned sexy black leather to perform “Easy,” first appearing with their backs against each other. Their sensual and explosive love song chronicles how “easy” it is for the couple to be an item because of chemistry.

Then, Young Miko entered the scene with her exhilarating song “Lisa,” which instantly amped up the vibe. Donning black leather pants and a racing-inspired shirt with hints of fuchsia, the young lyricist brought her languorous and powerful flow. The song is an unapologetic confession of weakness for the irresistible women around her, revealing her refusal to limit herself to a particular style or personality type. Meanwhile a display of rosy anime characters adorned the backdrop.

Young Miko is one of the most dynamic new voices of Puerto Rico’s ever-growing reggaeton and Latin trap wave. She’s also one of the first openly queer musicians in her music space. The rapidly rising star traded her tattoo needle for a mic, and ever since, she’s been bringing her potent vocal flow to the forefront of Puerto Rico’s booming música urbana scene. She recently signed with Capitol Records.

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He's followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, the ceremony — which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.