Yotuel Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Limited-Edition Capsule at Macy’s

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month beginning Thursday (Sept. 15), Yotuel Romero has teamed up with Macy’s for a limited-edition capsule collection, Billboard can exclusively announce.

Aiming to honor the Hispanic culture from the perspective of an Afro-Latino experience, the capsule, dubbed “Yotuel by Cubavera,” will include graphic tees and hoodies illustrated by fine artist Tony Mendoza and will be sold exclusively at Macy’s and Cubavera.com.

Explore Explore Yotuel Romero See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am very proud to represent Latinos and especially Afro-Latino culture during Hispanic Heritage month,” Romero said to Billboard via email. “This collaboration with Cubavera, Macy’s, and artist Tony Mendoza celebrates our Cuban roots through the fusion of fashion and the art.”

Hailing from Havana, Romero is a singer, songwriter and founder of the Cuban hip-hop fusion group Orishas founded in 1999. Last year, his patriotic and heartfelt track “Patria y Vida,” in collaboration with Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and DJ El Funky, won the Latin Grammy for best urban song and song of the year. Mendoza, on the other hand, is a renowned Cuban fine artist who’s adding his vibrant pop-art touch to the exclusive capsule.

Additionally, Cubavera (part of Perry Ellis International) and Macy’s will partner to create a pop-up shopping experience across the top 20 Macy’s stores, including New York’s Herald Square flagship store, during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15).

“We are pleased to partner with cultural trailblazers like Yotuel and Tony as they imbue and share our heritage,” stated Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and president of Perry Ellis, in a statement. “Our retail partnership with Macy’s will showcase this collaboration that amplifies the appeal and impact on mainstream culture through their incredible talents and our fashion lifestyle.”

Matthew Sebra, senior director of menswear, Macy’s Fashion Office, added: “Macy’s is thrilled to be the exclusive partner for this collaboration and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month alongside Yotuel, Tony, and Cubavera. This collection offers our customers even more ways to own their style and honor Hispanic culture, music, art, and fashion.”