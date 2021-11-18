Skip to main content
Account

Yotuel, Gente De Zona & More Perform ‘Patria y Vida’ at 2021 Latin Grammys

After winning best urban song before the telecast, "Patria y Vida" also won one of the biggest awards of the night: song of the year.

Patria y Vida
Patria y Vida Basilio Silva

Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno and El Funky brought Cuba to the Latin Grammy stage with their poignant anthem “Patria y Vida.”

Dressed in all white, the group took turns running through each verse with conviction, howling their famous “Patria y Vida” slogan as a Cuban flag waved in the audience. The performance ended with a fiery chant that quickly left the stage and emerged among the crowd: “¡Viva Cuba Libre!”

After winning best urban song at the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony earlier in the day, “Patria y Vida” also won one of the biggest awards of the night: song of the year. With his Latin Grammy in hand, Yotuel dedicated the win to his mother and all Latina mothers who dream of a better future for their children.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Descemer Bueno

El Funky

Gente De Zona

See latest videos, charts and news

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera, and Roselyn Sánchez, the 22nd annual Latin Grammys Awards includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

Related

Camilo and Edgar Barrera

2021 Latin Grammys: Here Are All the Winners (Updating)

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad