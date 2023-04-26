Why Yng Lvcas Says His ‘La Bebe’ Remix Had to Be ‘Completely Mexican’

When Yng Lvcas first created the original version of “La Bebé” in 2021, it was intended as a reggaetón “filler” to a corridos album. Although the now-wildly popular track ultimately didn’t make the cut for his debut release Wup? Mixtape1 that year in September, it served as the outro to its reggaetón-leaning follow-up LPM (or La Perreo Mixtape) three months later.

However, it wasn’t until its remix arrived this March, which boasts the addition of rising Mexican star Peso Pluma, that the track transformed into a massive hit. “We were not contemplating that option, ever, I can be honest,” Yng Lvcas, 23, tells Billboard of the idea to bring in Peso Pluma. The Guadalajara, Mexico native originally considered inviting Milo Mae and Ñengo Flow instead, as well as Puerto Rican reggaetón star Lenny Tavárez at the suggestion of his label, Warner Music México.

But Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma happened to be in Querétaro, Mexico at the same time, and the latter was specifically drawn to “La Bebé,” despite the former preparing three other cuts for their studio session. Anchored by laid-back vocal melodies and an insatiable, undulating beat, the result sees the two Mexican acts showcase their cool, insouciant flow.

The song quickly resonated with the masses, debuting at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 a week after its release — and climbing a No. 12 high on this week’s chart (dated April 29). It also holds at its No. 2 best on Hot Latin Songs.

Yng Lvcas tells Billboard about how the remix came together, discusses Mexican reggaetón and explains why this song had to be completely hecho en México [made in Mexico].

Talk to me about your personal background.

I’m from Guadalajara, Jalisco. One hundred percent Tapatío and proud of it. Nowadays, I’m living in Querétaro. I started making music as a kid. I was in singing classes, acting and dancing in public as a kid. I don’t get nervous being on stage. There are a lot of people that get nervous, even in their own concerts. What’s the worst that can happen? Only in the movies do they throw tomatoes at you.

What influences my career is to live happily and do what [I] love. That’s my goal. When my family asked, “What are you going to be when you grow up?” I would say, “Happy.” That’s what I’ve always wanted and that’s what I’m going to be.

What do you love most about Guadalajara?

The girls, the food, everything. Our warmth, our kindness, my family, the culture. I’m not going to say I have studied Guadalajara in depth in terms of music. I know there’s Alejandro and Vicente Fernández who represent us. From rap, there are plenty. Mexico has a strong rap scene. In various interviews I’ve seen, I would even get angry because [interviewers would] ask Colombian artists, “Is there a Mexican reggaetonero you like?” “C Kan, Alemán, Gera MX, Santa Fe Klan,” they’d answer. No, güey! They’re not reggaetoneros. They are our exponents and they represent hip-hop. That would get me fired up.

Congrats on making the Hot 100. What was your reaction to seeing your song “La Bebé (Remix)” on the chart for the first time?

Very exciting. I was very happy, you know? I still don’t believe it, everything that’s happening. It’s incredible to be honest.

I love seeing a strong representation of Mexican acts charting.

Yes, that! I’m also not going to get down on the floor and say that I have never believed in Mexicans. We know that Mexicans can, but then we snooze. The thing is that we are more awake than ever, so I think we have to take advantage of it, because yes, I think it’s our turn.

The original version of “La Bebé” was released in late 2021. How did the remix come about, and why was Peso Pluma the right fit?

It just happened. We were not contemplating that option, ever, I can be honest. When the original came out, I was often mistaken [with] two artists in particular. One of them was Milo Mae. The other artist was Ñengo Flow. The plan [was] to bring Ñengo, Milo and myself together.

That was my idea, but things happened quickly. One day, someone reached out and said, “Peso Pluma is in Mexico, he wants to record, and he wants to start doing reggaetón.” We got to the studio, and the idea wasn’t to record the remix, it was to meet him and make reggaetón with him. I even sent him three other songs to see which one he would choose. Once we got there, he said, “The truth is that I’m interested in doing the remix of ‘La Bebé’ because I really like that song.” In my head, all I could think of was, “Mexico!”

They were supposed to [also] put Lenny Tavárez in [the remix]. I didn’t want to. We like his music, and he’s very talented, but this remix has to be completely Mexican. The heart of the song is Mexa [Mexican]. It doesn’t have to belong to anyone else. That was the idea, and that’s simply why I went with Peso, apart from the fact that he is a super cool person.

You can hear the chemistry. What inspired the original song?

It’s funny because it’s the only song, in my musical career, that I don’t remember how I composed it. For me, it was a filler to a corridos album. I was focused on doing corridos first, and later, I was going to change the game. But [“La Bebé” is] the one people liked the most. So I said, “Ah, okay, they want reggaetón? Well, here’s your Mexican reggaetón.” But who inspired me? A baby must have inspired me, but I don’t remember which one. Today, I love that song, it’s like my baby. Literally.

Do you have a fun story about the creation of the remix with Peso Pluma?

I said to him, “Hey, the Hennessy has arrived. Do you want a Cuba [libre] [rum and Coke]?” “No, I don’t drink,” [he said]. But before leaving the room, he said, “No, you know what? If we are going to record ‘La Bebé,’ I need to drink.” That was the funniest thing, because from that moment Hassan [Peso Pluma’s first name] got lit and we had a great time. We sang, we chatted, we listened to “La Bebé” like 20,000 times.

Why do you think so many people are connecting with the song?

If my flaquito [endearing term for someone who is thin] Hassan breathes, people clap; if he jumps, people clap. Aside from that, the song is in a different style, with a totally different vibe, and a more Mexican feel. His voice and his part, I love that. I think it went perfectly. So what are my points? One, right now, Peso is well-positioned. Two, the song is good. Three, we are both Mexican — I believe that unity is making the difference in the face of any other adversity. In other words, if it had been with another Colombian, it would have been like, “Ah, the Mexican clinged on.” Nah! We don’t need to cling on to anyone.

What do you think about the rise of Latin music and Spanish-language music in the U.S.?

It’s perfect that doors are being opened. [With] the way Peso is demonstrating that he can position himself in various parts of the U.S., then we all can.

What’s your dream collab?

[They’re] already taking place on WhatsApp, God bless. You’ll see when it comes out. Other dream collabs would be Chencho Corleone, Anuel AA and Arcángel.

What’s next for Yng Lvcas?

Pure work. Lots of collaborations underway with all of Mexico and beyond. I’ll work with as many people as I can.

A version of this story originally appeared in the April 22, 2023, issue of Billboard.