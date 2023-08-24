Watch Yahritza y Su Esencia Sing ‘Soy El Único,’ ‘Frágil’ & More in NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia are the latest to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Composed of Yahritza, Mando and Jairo, the band serenaded fans with their ultra-emotional songs on love and heartbreak. Singing with such pathos, as ever, 16-year-old Yahritza first belts out the melancholic “Soy El Único,” their debut single released last year.

“Thank you,” Yahritza says with a chuckle at the end of the song and quickly introduces the next one on the setlist. “This next song, ‘Déjalo Ir,’ I also wrote when I was 13 so let’s get it.” Backed by her older brothers, who show off their killer guitar skills, Yahritza also sang “Inseparables,” “No Se Puede Decir Adiós” and “Frágil.”

Hailing from the Yakima Valley in the state of Washington, Yahritza Y Su Esencia had a breakout year in 2022. The first song they ever released, “Soy El Único,” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 20 and made Yahritza the youngest Latin performer to debut on the chart at just 15 years old. The act subsequently notched its first No. 1 on Regional Mexican Albums with its Obsessed EP, scored a Latin Grammy Award nod for best new artist and, by July, signed with Columbia Records in a partnership with Lumbre Music and Sony Music Latin.

The three siblings are currently on their first-ever U.S. tour visiting West Coast cities such as Seattle, Portland, San Diego and Phoenix, among others. More info on the tour here.

Other Latin stars that have recorded Tiny Desk Concerts include Kany García, Karol G, Carla Morrison, Carin Leon, Farruko and Tokischa, among others. Watch Yahritza Y Su Esencia’s above.