Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week. 

Abraham Mateo
Abraham Mateo Eduardo Montes
Español

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía and Alejandro Fernández, to name a few.

The list includes Abraham Mateo’s “La Idea,” an upbeat punk rock song with heart-rending lyrics about a guy who can’t fathom the fact that he’s no longer dating the girl of his dreams. “Because the idea was not never separate/ The idea was that you’d be the mother of my kids/ Because the idea was for you and me to be a team/ And now this love is done, and even though that was not the idea/ I know it’s better this way,” he passionately belts.

You can also find Bahía’s new track “De Qué Manera,” where he steps into a new musical genre: salsa. Written and produced by the Colombian artist alongside Keityn and La Créme team, the track pays tribute to the tropical style that Bahía grew up listening to in his hometown, Cali, Colombia. “Many people think that I’m from some other city in Colombia, but I come from Cali — the salsa capital of the world, where salsa is lived and breathed everywhere you go,” he expresses in a statement.

Additionally, Fernández dropped “Inexperto En Olvidarte,” the first single off his forthcoming album due this year. The song is a signature Alejandro Fernández heartbreak ballad powered by a mariachi and an accordion. Also in the poll are new releases by Yahritza y Su Esencia and Ovy on the Drums and Ozuna‘s new collaboration”CHAO BEBE,” a reggaeton track fused with electronica.

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!

