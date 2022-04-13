Here Are the Lyrics to Yahritza & Su Esencia’s Heartfelt Viral Hit ‘Soy El Unico’ Translated to English

Yahritza y Su Esencia released only their second single this week, dubbed “Esta Noche,” part of their upcoming EP Obsessed. Yet another heartfelt tune, where Yahritza’s powerful vocals shine, the track follows their record-breaking debut single “Soy El Unico.”

Explore Explore Yahritza y Su Esencia See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I know that the words are very strong but honestly, when it comes down to me writing my songs, it’s more like a research process,” Yahritza previously told Billboard. “I don’t write my songs specifically for anyone. I just observe what’s going on around me and I get ideas from it.”

“Soy El Unico,” which is the first song Yahritza penned at the age of 13, debuted at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs and hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, making the 15-year-old rising artist ​​the youngest Latin performer to enter the all-genre tally. It first went viral on TikTok even before its release on March 25 via Lumbre Music.

Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:

It’s sad to love someone who doesn’t value you

That you have to start from zero just to be happy once again

That time is over but I want you to be mine just for a moment

You can say I don’t love you but that story is over

Find yourself someone who can give you that I can

You wasted a lot of my time and I can’t get that back

I try to forget you tonight how I should have done a long time ago

It’s over this time and you have to understand that I don’t want to be with you

Just let it be, it is what it is, you let go of me because you know that no one can treat you like I do

I’m the only one

Remember those nights that we had

And tell me if you didn’t like those moments

I want you to tell me if you valued all that time

Forget about us because I’m already forgetting

I try to forget you tonight how I should have done a long time ago

It’s over this time and you have to understand that I don’t want to be with you

Just let it be, it is what it is, you let go of me because you know that no one can treat you like I do

I’m the only one