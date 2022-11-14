The Ultimate 2022 World Cup Playlist: Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, & More

It’s officially World Cup month, and Billboard has compiled the ultimate playlist for soccer aficionados around the world.

The playlist is over two hours long and includes 45 jams to celebrate fútbol, including Ricky Martin’s “Cup of Life,” the official song of the 1998 event held in France and Shakira‘s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the 2010 World Cup in Africa. The former peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998, and the latter peaked at No. 38 on the Hot 100 dated July 3, 2010.

Also on the playlist are soccer-related bops by Carlos Vives and Camilo (“Baloncito Viejo”); Jason Derulo and Maluma (“Colors”); Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi (“Live It Up”); and Akon (“Oh Africa”), to name a few. As well a handful of officials songs for the 2022 World Cup released by FIFA such as “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha, which fuses R&B and reggae influences, and “Arhbo,” a feel-good collaboration between Ozuna and French-Congolese rapper Gims named after the local slang word for “welcome” in Qatar and embodies the welcoming spirit of the Arabian country.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams, representing different countries, will participate. In the end, one is crowned the World Cup champion on Dec. 18.



Below, listen to the playlist. (You can find Billboard‘s updating list of 2022 World Cup songs here.)