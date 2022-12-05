Latin Music Stars Who Have Their Own 2022 World Cup TV Spots

We are just days away from finding out who the 2022 World Cup winner will be. By now, soccer aficionados who religiously tune in to watch a match might have come across a few Latin music stars on television or social media — such as Luis Fonsi and Ozuna — where they flaunt their Copa Mundial pride in 15- or 30-second ads.

With the quarter-finals just around the corner on Friday, Dec. 9, Billboard is celebrating fútbol by compiling some of our favorite 2022 soccer-themed ads.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams, representing different countries, have participated. Argentina, Croatia, England, France, and the Netherlands have already qualified for the quarter-finals round. In the end, only one team will be crowned the World Cup champion on Dec. 18.

Until then, see which Latin music stars have appeared in their own World Cup spots.

Danna Paola

A month before the World Cup officially began, Coca-Cola and Universal Music Group recruited three of its label artists to give Queen’s 1986 hit “A Kind of Magic” a new twist. Part of its “Believing Is Magic” campaign in Latin America, see the new version by Egyptian rapper Felukah, soulful Saudi Arabian singer-songwriter Tamtam and Mexican pop star Danna Paola above.

Luis Fonsi

Metro by T-Mobile has also hopped on the soccer train with its very own TV spot featuring Puerto Rican pop star Fonsi. Promoting the company’s 5G tablet, Fonsi chants “fiestas olé olé” on the streets as bystanders watch the game on the device.

Ozuna

Ozuna, who also forms part of the official FIFA World Cup soundtrack, teamed up with Coca-Cola Puerto Rico for limited-edition collectible cans, with 14 different designs representing some of the participating countries. In addition, the initiative will promote the development of sports on the island by allocating a donation of $50,000 for the rehabilitation of soccer fields in San Juan.

Prince Royce

Also in the fútbol spirit is Dominican bachata star, who teamed up with Google Pixel for a vibrant ad. In the clip, featuring a cameo by iconic Colombian soccer star Carlos “El Pipe” Valderrama, Royce is watching all things World Cup on the Pixel 7. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what team you’re rooting for, soccer is for all of us,” he posted on his YouTube channel.