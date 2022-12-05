×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Latin Music Stars Who Have Their Own 2022 World Cup TV Spots

Danna Paola, Ozuna, and many more!

Danna Paola
Danna Paola actúa en los MTV MIAW 2021 en Quarry Studios, en la Ciudad de México, transmitidos el 13 de julio. Victor Chavez/GI
Español

We are just days away from finding out who the 2022 World Cup winner will be. By now, soccer aficionados who religiously tune in to watch a match might have come across a few Latin music stars on television or social media — such as Luis Fonsi and Ozuna — where they flaunt their Copa Mundial pride in 15- or 30-second ads. 

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Prince Royce

See latest videos, charts and news

With the quarter-finals just around the corner on Friday, Dec. 9, Billboard is celebrating fútbol by compiling some of our favorite 2022 soccer-themed ads.

Related

Enanitos Verdes at Bésame Mucho festival

Bésame Mucho Festival's Best Moments: Los Enanitos Verdes Sings for First Time Without Marciano…

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams, representing different countries, have participated. Argentina, Croatia, England, France, and the Netherlands have already qualified for the quarter-finals round. In the end, only one team will be crowned the World Cup champion on Dec. 18. 

Until then, see which Latin music stars have appeared in their own World Cup spots.

Danna Paola

A month before the World Cup officially began, Coca-Cola and Universal Music Group recruited three of its label artists to give Queen’s 1986 hit “A Kind of Magic” a new twist. Part of its “Believing Is Magic” campaign in Latin America, see the new version by Egyptian rapper Felukah, soulful Saudi Arabian singer-songwriter Tamtam and Mexican pop star Danna Paola above.

Luis Fonsi

Metro by T-Mobile has also hopped on the soccer train with its very own TV spot featuring Puerto Rican pop star Fonsi. Promoting the company’s 5G tablet, Fonsi chants “fiestas olé olé” on the streets as bystanders watch the game on the device.

Ozuna

Ozuna, who also forms part of the official FIFA World Cup soundtrack, teamed up with Coca-Cola Puerto Rico for limited-edition collectible cans, with 14 different designs representing some of the participating countries. In addition, the initiative will promote the development of sports on the island by allocating a donation of $50,000 for the rehabilitation of soccer fields in San Juan.

Prince Royce

Also in the fútbol spirit is Dominican bachata star, who teamed up with Google Pixel for a vibrant ad. In the clip, featuring a cameo by iconic Colombian soccer star Carlos “El Pipe” Valderrama, Royce is watching all things World Cup on the Pixel 7. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what team you’re rooting for, soccer is for all of us,” he posted on his YouTube channel.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad