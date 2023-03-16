5 Women in Regional Mexican Music Share Their Experiences in a Man’s World

The relevance and recent growth of regional Mexican music has become undeniable, and today, the genre holds a preponderant place within the industry. However, few women have been able to stand out and survive in a mostly male-dominated world.

The problem is not only onstage, where few women — such as Lola Beltrán, Selena or Jenni Rivera — have made ‘her’story, but also at the level of programmers, entrepreneurs and executives. Fortunately, that reality seems to be improving, thanks in part to the changes that technology has brought to the industry, and the pioneering women who have helped to pave the way.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, five women who have made their way in regional Mexican, including executives, publicists, songwriters and singers, answer five questions about the industry and its future from Billboard.

María de Jesús Lizárraga (Doña Chuyita), CEO of LGA Entertainment

María de Jesús Lizárraga (Doña Chuyita) Felipe Osuna

After the 1995 death of her husband Don Cruz Lizárraga, founder of Banda El Recodo, María de Jesús Lizárraga, known in the industry as “Doña Chuyita,” took the helm of the pioneering regional Mexican group. She created LGA Entertainment and boosted the achievements of her artists, taking them not only to the top of the charts but also to international stardom. The company run by Doña Chuyita employs around 200 people, and countless artists mention her and her bands (she also has Banda Los Recoditos) as an influence, and inspiration.

How can a woman stand out in a world of mostly men?

First of all, by having lots of discipline to get the job done. Secondly, handling yourself with a lot of respect towards the people you deal with. In the music business, and in particular in the regional Mexican business, keeping and honoring your word is one of the most important things. Lastly, I believe that things should be done with infinite love.

Who was your biggest inspiration to get into regional Mexican?

My husband Don Cruz Lizárraga, of course. He shared with me this love for Banda El Recodo and that passionate way of working. Because he loved his work and his band, he was and continues to be my best example and our greatest inspiration.

What can be done so that more women achieve their dreams within regional Mexican?

I believe that more spaces for women have to be created in all areas of regional Mexican, not only on stage, but also in executive positions. Women are prepared to develop and excel in any area.

What has been your worst experience as a woman in regional Mexican?

Sometimes we weren’t paid what was agreed for a show, but in reality, they have always respected me.

And the best?

Getting Banda El Recodo to be a pioneer since the movement was called grupero. There was a time when we always set the tone in everything, which is an honor but also a commitment that we keep to this day.

Sara Eva Pérez, public relations specialist for Mexico and the U.S.

Sara Eva Pérez Jorge Pena

A journalist by profession, Sara Eva Pérez has been forging her career as a public relations professional within the regional Mexican music industry in Mexico and the U.S. for three decades. Her foray as an executive with companies like Fonovisa Music, Univison Music and Universal Music led her to work with artists such as Los Tigres del Norte, Marco Antonio Solís, Banda El Recodo and Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Today, she is one of the most respected public relations professionals in the genre due to her mastery of both territories, and for seven years she has been responsible for the image and media liaison of Banda MS, the genre’s most successful group in recent years.

How can a woman stand out in a world of mostly men?

The first thing is to be authentic, the second is to have freshness in the music, to know where you want to go and have very clear objectives of what you want to do. Forget that you are a man or a woman, just do things well. The most important thing, which unfortunately happens to many singers, is that they fall into doing the same thing over. You have to make different proposals, and this applies to everyone in general, not only to women. When a proposal is fresh and different, there are many more opportunities to gain a place in this industry.

Who was your biggest inspiration to get into regional Mexican?

Definitely someone who must be recognized for her work in the genre is María de Jesús Lizárraga, Doña Chuyita. When I got to work with Banda El Recodo, I admired a woman with clear objectives who has managed to run a company that’s comprised mostly of men. Everyone respects her. She has a very important place in the industry and I think she’s an inspiration for any woman who works behind the scenes.

What can be done so that more women achieve their dreams within regional Mexican?

There’s something very important: you must be consistent with who you are and what you sing. You must have principles, you must respect the public. I say this because currently, and it is somewhat sad, there are singers in regional Mexican who go on stage to speak nonsense and use vulgar language and images because they think that’s a part of regional Mexican, and I totally disagree. You need to have a clean image. There’s Ángela Aguilar, who by making different music and being very focused on her objectives has managed to take a big step forward and is proof that women do have a place in regional.

What has been your worst experience as a woman in regional Mexican?

On one occasion, I had to face a group of businessmen because an artist did not show up to their event. At that time they didn’t respect me because I was a woman. However, I asserted myself and did things the way that had to be done, and that resulted in earning the respect not only from them, who are used to dealing with men, but also from their team and from the regional Mexican industry.

And the best?

I definitely think I’m living my best moment in regional Mexican right now. The experience I have gathered over the years has allowed me to work with the most important band today. It’s not because I work with them, but I think they have achieved what very few have, and by that I mean permanence. It’s very easy to get there, staying is what’s hard. I have learned many things that I didn’t know before, my horizons have broadened.

Alhe Romo, vocalist of the group Vilax

Alhe Romo Pablo Regalado

In 2021, during the Latin Grammy Awards, Vilax, a regional Mexican band led by 24-year-old singer Alhe Romo, attracted attention thanks to a nomination for best Tejano album with their debut, Un Beso es Suficiente. It’s something that had not been seen since Alicia Villarreal debuted with Grupo Límite in the ’90s. Universal Music/Fonovisa recently signed the group from Torreón, Coahuila, which joins the movement that has empowered Grupo Frontera and unites music from northern Mexico and the southern United States.

How can a woman stand out in a world of mostly men?

Never cease to struggle, but above all, be aware that we must work for our dream, and we must do it with values. It is possible if you do it with great perseverance, with lots of passion and with the desire to do it well.

Who was your biggest inspiration to get into regional Mexican?

My greatest inspiration have always been great women and music legends like Selena, Rocío Dúrcal, Alicia Villarreal. When you learn their history, you realize how much they fought to have a place in the industry. Having the support of my family, especially my mother, has been very important; she is a great woman, too. The wave of emotions that comes to me when I’m on stage, getting to touch hearts with my voice, is something that inspires me to continue on this path that isn’t really easy, but a dream can be achieved if you fight and work for it.

What can be done so that more women achieve their dreams within regional Mexican?

Personally, I think that we need to get out of our heads that we have fewer opportunities for being women, because if you believe it, you can make it happen. Sadly, in many aspects of life, we must make ourselves strong alone and not let anything move us from the path in which we are always tracing with constant effort and, above all, self-esteem.

What has been your worst experience as a woman in regional Mexican?

I’ve had a brief career, and fortunately I have not had a bad experience that has marked me yet.

And the best?

In 2021, along with my colleagues from Vilax, we were nominated for the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album, and that year I was the only woman among the finalists. I hope life allows me to do it again.

Erika Vidrio, songwriter

Erika Vidrio Ernesto Huerta

For 13 years, Erika Vidrio was a well-known broadcaster in the Los Angeles area. In 2018, she decided to focus on her music career, and today she is the most recorded female songwriter within regional Mexican. Now she has a Latin Grammy nomination, several BMI Awards and 350 songs recorded by artists such as Christian Nodal, Banda MS, Julión Álvarez and many more. “Fíjate Que Sí”, “Borracho De Amor”, “Quién Es Usted” and “40 y 21” are just some of the charting hits she has written.

Concerned about the inclusion and exposure of female composers in regional Mexican music, she created Las Compositoras, a space in networks and platforms, including a podcast, in which she shares her knowledge and provides tools for those who are just starting out in this profession.

How can a woman stand out in a world of mostly men?

The same way men excel, by working. I mean, not only working hard but also knowing how the music medium works, bonding, networking, so that you find opportunities; working from all points, not just creating beautiful songs locked in your house. To excel, you need to see well beyond that. In songwriting, equality between women and men is still unbalanced, but I think we are making progress, there are more and more female composers in regional.

Who was your biggest inspiration to get into regional Mexican?

I grew up with deep-rooted ranchero music: my grandparents played José Alfredo Jiménez, Vicente Fernández and Hermanos Záizar, so my influence comes from visceral ranchero music. As a teenager I got to see Selena, Alicia Villarreal with Grupo Límite, and I realized that women could also excel in the genre.

What can be done so that more women achieve their dreams within regional Mexican?

We must support each other and understand that there’s not only one space, that we can all excel in our own styles. We need a history; forget what they say, that a woman’s enemy is another woman. In regional Mexican in particular, I’ve had great female allies who have supported me. So let’s start by turning our backs on those archaic ideas that we are enemies. This way we can generate interest among people in the industry and get them to see women’s projects. It all starts with us.

What has been your worst experience as a woman in regional Mexican?

Certain humiliations, seeing my work discredited just for being a woman, not getting even the opportunity to show my song. Personally, the most difficult thing for me was gaining the respect, the credibility. The fact that at first they said that I didn’t write my own songs was very hard on me, mentally. I think it’s been one of the biggest obstacles I’ve had to overcome.

And the best?

Being able to make a living of what I’m passionate about. That’s a very nice feeling. I think it’s a blessing.

Diana Reyes, singer with 25 years of experience

Diana Reyes Courtesy of DR Promotions

Diana Reyes is known as the Queen of the Pasito Duranguense. Born in Baja California Sur, the singer marked one of the most splendorous periods of the regional genre with that musical movement in which only she and Los Horóscopos de Durango had a place. For over two decades, she has ventured into ranchera and banda music, becoming a model for many women who enter the genre. Jenni Rivera considered her one of her inspirations, and together, they recorded the song “Ajustando Cuentas” before the Diva de la Banda died in a plane crash in 2012.

Reyes is the creator of Mujeres del Regional, a group of talented singers who have encountered more obstacles than opportunities and who together a first-class show, making their own way.

How can a woman stand out in a world of mostly men?

I believe that the best way to keep moving forward is by not losing track of what we want to achieve and not giving up, because unfortunately we have to continue working to demonstrate our capabilities.

Who was your biggest inspiration to get into regional Mexican?

Without a doubt, my taste for music began with my father; watching him sing encouraged me to sing, too. My inspiration to delve into this music were Mrs. Lola Beltrán, Chayito Valdez and Joan Sebastian.

What can be done so that more women can reach their dreams within regional Mexican?

The music industry is very difficult, even more for a woman, but this should not prevent us from doing what we like. We should not limit ourselves to making use of what we have been accustomed to for so many years, such as radio and television; today, we should take advantage of all the tools that technology offers, such as social media and platforms. In addition to not stopping working, it’s also very important to stick together, as men do.

What has been your worst experience as a woman in regional Mexican?

On one occasion, a businessman assaulted me physically and they had to take me to a hospital.

And the best?

I don’t think this is specifically because I am a woman, but my best experience has been achieving things I did not imagine, despite how difficult it is to reach success in this career. But I have dreamed of them and I have worked to achieve them, so it’s clear to me that even if I’m a woman, nothing is impossible.