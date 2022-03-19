Wisin & Yandel Break Their Own Record With 10 Choliseo Shows in Puerto Rico

Wisin & Yandel broke their own record yesterday (March 18) after selling out nine concerts to take place at The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in December, part of their 2022 La Ultima Mision Tour.

According to figures provided to Billboard by event promoter Paco Lopez, the reggaeton duo sold out nine dates in 24 hours, resulting in 864,000 ticket sales and a $5 million gross. A tenth date was announced Saturday morning (March 19).

With this feat, the “Recordar” artists officially break the very record that they achieved in 2018 with eight sold-out Choliseo shows, part of their Como Antes Tour.

“We are more than grateful and excited with the reaction of our dear people in Puerto Rico, and we are more than ready to leave everything on stage,” the duo expressed in a statement. “We always carry the name of Puerto Rico high, and that will continue to be part of our history.”

The new additions come four days after both artists announced dates for their 2022 La Ultima Mision trek presented by Live Nation. The tour, kicking off Sept. 30 at the FTX Arena in Miami, marks the duo’s last run together.

​​“Our career as a duo has been blessed and successful,” Wisin previously told Billboard. “We can’t predict the future but we’re very responsible for the brand and that’s what we want to do in this tour. We want our fans to remember the 2000s hits. More than a goodbye, it’s trajectory.”

In Puerto Rico, La Ultima Mision will kick off on Dec. 1, followed by nine other shows until Dec. 22. For tickets and more information, visit www.ticketera.com.