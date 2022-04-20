Wisin & Yandel Announce Documentary of Their Life Story for 2023

In the wake of the announcement of La Ultima Misión, their last album and tour together as a duo, reggaetón icons Wisin and Yandel are also announcing the production of a documentary charting their life story.

The documentary will be produced by WK Entertainment and Andy Martínez, who manage Wisin and Yandel respectively, in partnership with Sony Music Latin. It will be released in 2023, with a soon to be announced distributor.

WK CEO Walter Kolm and WK GM Chris Duque will also serve as executive producers along with Martínez of Jak Entertainment, who manages Yandel. The documentary will include never seen before historic footage of Wisin & Yandel, who are the most successful duo in reggaetón history, culminating with their Ultima Mision tour, which kicks off in September.

Chris Duque, Andy Martinez and Walter Kolm, will executive produce the documentary.

The tour will hit nearly 30 cities in the U.S., and includes a record-setting 14 dates at Coliseo de Puerto, where no other artist has ever played as many dates.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the story that we started 25 years ago, one that can serve as an inspiration for many young people today,” said Wisin in a statement.

“Our fans have lived unforgettable moments with Wisin & Yandel from the very beginning of our careers and having the opportunity to capture our trajectory now in a documentary will give us all the opportunity to relive those moments, see footage never seen before, and our farewell as a duo with the ‘La Última Misión tour,” added Yandel.

Back in 2007, a biopic titled Wisin y Yandel: La Película told the duo’s early story using actors to play their parts. But this will be the first time an in-depth, extensive documentary will mine historic and current material. A distributor for the documentary will be announced soon.

“Wisin & Yandel are pioneers in the Latin music industry,” said Kolm, who’s been managing Wisin for over five years. “They paved the way for many and truly created a global movement that is undeniable to those not only in Latin music, but across the entire industry. I’m proud to be able to work alongside them and show the world their story like never seen or heard before.”

Martinez, who has long worked with the duo and now manages Yandel, added: “God gave me the opportunity to be present at many memorable moments in W&Y’s career, and to be able to work at this stage, hand in hand with Walter, Chris and our Sony Music Latin family gives me great joy.”