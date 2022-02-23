Wisin & Yandel To Receive BMI President’s Award

Reggaetón duo Wisin & Yandel will be honored with the BMI President’s Award at the 29th Annual BMI Latin Awards, to be held on March 15 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The hitmakers will receive the honor in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to the Latin music community that span over 20 years and continue to influence the next generation of songwriters, according to the music rights organization.

Explore Explore Wisin & Yandel See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Wisin & Yandel are true innovators of reggaeton and urban Latin music” Jesus Gonzalez, BMI vice president, creative, Latin, said in a statement. “Their music transcends generations and has influenced many artists across all genres, helping to propel Latin music forward. We’re thrilled to finally come together and present this distinct honor to ‘el duo de la historia,’ whose undeniable chemistry and talents have earned them legions of fans around the world.”

Since the late ’90s, the Puerto Rican duo has scored a number of hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including “Rakata,” “Ahora Es,” “Llame Pa’ Verte” and “Algo Me Gusta de Ti.” Wisin y Yandel also brought reggaetón from an underground genre to the mainstream in collaborations with different artists, including Chris Brown, T- Pain, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi and Enrique Iglesias.

The special award presented to a songwriter, composer, producer or executive who has “profoundly influenced the entertainment industry,” Wisin & Yandel join previous BMI President’s Award recipients including Carlos Vives, Gloria Trevi, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Mario Quintero, Pitbull and Sergio George, among others.

Songwriters, publishers and administrators of the past year’s most-performed Latin songs in the United States will also be honored during the ceremony hosted by BMI president & CEO Mike O’Neill and Gonzalez. The BMI Regional Mexican Song, Songwriter, BMI Contemporary Latin Song, Songwriter and Publisher of the Year will also be named.