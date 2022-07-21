Wisin & Yandel Honored at 2022 Premios Juventud: ‘We Want to Leave a Legacy’

El dúo dinámico, Wisin & Yandel, was honored by fellow urbano artists Lenny Tavarez, Feid, Tainy and Natti Natasha at the 2022 Premios Juventud on Thursday (July 21).

Tavarez kicked off the medley and took the Choli stage to sing Wisin & Yandel’s hit song “Estoy Enamorado” before he was joined by the reggaeton duo. Then, Colombian hitmaker Feid jumped on to sing “Te Siento.”

Tainy, a longtime producer of Wisin & Yandel’s, appeared to join them for the reggaeton anthem, “Abusadora,” which featured a special performance by Natti Natasha.

Following the high-energy performance, the duo’s good friend J Balvin took the stage to present Wisin & Yandel the Agent of Change Award, recognizing them as artists who are using their star power to drive change in the Latin community and the world by contributing to music and humanitarian social causes.

“The youth thanks you, us artists thank you,” Balvin started his speech. “One time, when you guys went to Medellín, I pretended to be your driver to see you guys, now I’m here. My respect. God bless you both.”

¡El dúo de la historia! Merecido reconocimiento para @wisinyyandel y que mejor que se los entregue, @JBALVIN. 👏❤️️ #PremiosJuventud pic.twitter.com/Ha1vrhx0XG — Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) July 22, 2022

Yandel was the first one to speak and thanked Balvin for his kind words. “Honestly, parcero, thank you so much for being here and giving us this award. We want to leave a legacy. Thank you Puerto Rico, thank you world, for the support you have given us so many years. It’s been 25 years and you are still here with us. I’m enjoying this so much.”

Wisin added: “Thank you God for allowing us to do what we do. And to beautiful people like J Balvin who continue the trajectory and respect for this genre.”

Toward the end of the awards show, Wisin & Yandel returned to the stage with Natti Natasha and reggaeton OG, Daddy Yankee.

This year, 10 new categories were added to Premios Juventud: female artist – on the rise, male artist – on the rise, my favorite actor, my favorite actress, best onscreen couple, my favorite streaming artist, best couple song, tropical hit, the best beatmakers, and best fandom. Premios Juventud winners are determined by fan votes.

This year, the awards show — which aired live on Univision — were co-hosted by bachata crooner Prince Royce, Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz, Mexican pop star Danna Paola, and television personality Clarissa Molina.