Wisin & Yandel Unevil La Ultima Mision 2022 Tour Dates: ‘More Than Goodbye, It’s Trajectory’

Wisin y Yandel have announced their upcoming tour La Ultima Mision, also marking the duo’s final trek together… for now. “Music is magical and so many things happen,” Wisin tells Billboard ahead a press conference in Miami Beach on Monday (March 14). “We don’t know what’s going to happen but that’s our intention.”

La Ultima Mision (the final mission) will celebrate the 20th year anniversary of the Puerto Rican duo behind timeless reggaeton hits including “Me Estas Tentando,” “Llame Pa’ Verte,” “Algo Me Gusta de Ti,” and their personal favorites “Rakata” (Yandel) and “Pam Pam” (Wisin).

“Wisin y Yandel is an established brand that with all the respect we deserve, we need to close this cycle how it should be,” Yandel notes.

“Our career as a duo has been blessed and successful,” Wisin adds. “We can’t predict the future but we’re very responsible for the brand and that’s what we want to do in this tour. We want our fans to remember the 2000s hits. More than a goodbye, it’s trajectory.”

Presented by Live Nation, La Ultima Mision currently has 26 confirmed dates kicking off Sept. 30 at the FTX Arena in Miami. The duo will then visit key cities such as New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on Dec. 2 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

The last time Wisin y Yandel went on tour was in 2019 with their Como Antes trek that followed eight historic shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in 2018. The duo is currently making the rounds with their single “No Se Olvida,” part of their forthcoming album La Última Misión. This week, they will also be honored with BMI’s President’s Award.

Tickets for “La Ultima Mision” go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 18 via ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available from March 15 to 17 for Citi cardmembers via www.citientertainment.com. See full dates and venues below.

September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

October 8, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum

October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot