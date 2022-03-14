Wisin & Yandel Unevil La Ultima Mision 2022 Tour Dates: ‘More Than Goodbye, It’s Trajectory’

Wisin y Yandel have announced their upcoming tour La Ultima Mision, also marking the duo’s final trek together… for now. “Music is magical and so many things happen,” Wisin tells Billboard ahead a press conference in Miami Beach on Monday (March 14). “We don’t know what’s going to happen but that’s our intention.”
La Ultima Mision (the final mission) will celebrate the 20th year anniversary of the Puerto Rican duo behind timeless reggaeton hits including “Me Estas Tentando,” “Llame Pa’ Verte,” “Algo Me Gusta de Ti,” and their personal favorites “Rakata” (Yandel) and “Pam Pam” (Wisin).
“Wisin y Yandel is an established brand that with all the respect we deserve, we need to close this cycle how it should be,” Yandel notes.
“Our career as a duo has been blessed and successful,” Wisin adds. “We can’t predict the future but we’re very responsible for the brand and that’s what we want to do in this tour. We want our fans to remember the 2000s hits. More than a goodbye, it’s trajectory.”
Presented by Live Nation, La Ultima Mision currently has 26 confirmed dates kicking off Sept. 30 at the FTX Arena in Miami. The duo will then visit key cities such as New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on Dec. 2 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.
The last time Wisin y Yandel went on tour was in 2019 with their Como Antes trek that followed eight historic shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in 2018. The duo is currently making the rounds with their single “No Se Olvida,” part of their forthcoming album La Última Misión. This week, they will also be honored with BMI’s President’s Award.
Tickets for “La Ultima Mision” go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 18 via ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available from March 15 to 17 for Citi cardmembers via www.citientertainment.com. See full dates and venues below.
September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
October 8, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum
October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot