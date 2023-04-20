Wisin & Anuel AA Bring the Heat to the 2023 Latin AMAs With New Collab ‘Mi Exxx’

Puerto Rican stars Wisin and Anuel AA literally brought the heat to the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (April 20).

Surrounded by cage-like structures that were lit on fire, the reggaetoneros joined forces for their new collaboration “Mi Exxx” — a breakup song, produced by Los Legendarios, which finds both men singing about a possible reunion with an ex, even if it is for one last time.

“Collaborating with Anuel is always an honor for me, he is one of the most respected artists in the genre and being able to create good music with him is always nice because I know that people will receive it and support it as they always do with our songs,” Wisin said about the collaboration in a statement. “This song is designed for people to listen to it, dedicate it, sing it and even dance to it. By creating it we kept our essence and I know that is one that people will enjoy.”

During the awards show, Wisin also performed “Tu Recuerdo” alongside Emilia Mernes and Lyanno.

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, the ceremony — which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.

Get tickets to the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas on May 6 in Miami: billboardmujeresenlamusica.com