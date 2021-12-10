Everything We Know About Bad Bunny’s Two-Day ‘P FKN R’ Concert in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is ready to give fans in his native Puerto Rico the concert of their life with his two-day “P FKN R” concert in San Juan, marking his first major concert since his 2019 X100PRE tour.

Named after his Arcangel and Kendo Kaponi-assisted trap song “P FKN R,” the concerts, produced by Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts, will take place Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at the emblematic baseball stadium Estadio Hiram Bithorn, where renowned acts such as Bon Jovi, Rihanna, Shakira, Whitney Houston, and many others have performed. An estimated 40,000 people are confirmed for each night.

It was either go big or go home for the Puerto Rican star but in this case, it’s both.

“This is not only the biggest event Puerto Rico will see but also the biggest that many people in the world will see,” Noah Assad said in a press conference. “It’s been spectacular and collaborative. A lot of people have worked together to make this show happen and the idea is so that fans enjoy it to the max.”

From the Bad Bunny museum to its strict COVID-19 protocols, see everything we know about the show below:

What It Cost to Produce

In a press conference held in Puerto Rico early this week, Assad revealed that the concert cost over $10 million to produce. “We’ve worked on this for a long time and with a lot of love for Puerto Rico,” he said. “We’re doing this event without any economic benefit. We are doing it as a give-back for everything Puerto Rico has done for us. Hopefully, everyone enjoys it.”

A Whole Festival with a Museum

You’d think this is a regular concert — but think twice. Actually, think Coachella: A regular concert opens its doors at 7 p.m. but “P FKN R” will open its doors at 4 p.m. (local time) with fans encouraged to get to the event at 2 p.m. Although the show will not begin until 8:30 p.m., fans who arrive early will be able to enjoy the Bad Bunny museum, food and drinks from different food trucks, and shop for merch. Also, how cool is the stage setup with those ginormous Bad Bunny figures?

Anti-Dress Code

Since the concert will be at a stadium, the artist and organizers are encouraging fans to dress comfortably — as it will be a long day filled with festivities and live music. “What’s the dress code? Wear whatever you want and screw whoever criticizes you!!” Bad Bunny wrote on Twitter.

Special Guests

Although Billboard can’t confirm if the shows will have special guests, what is a Bad Bunny concert without unexpected cameos — from stars like J Balvin, Rosalía, or Jhay Cortez? On Instagram, Argentine trap star Duki shared a photo on his way to “P foking R,” hinting that he was either going to enjoy the concert or jump on stage with Bunny to sing “Hablamos Mañana.”

Strict COVID-19 Protocols and Other Safety Measures

Following safety measurements due to the current global pandemic, organizers will require that all concert attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an official Vacu-Id provided by CESCO Digital. They have also implemented mandatory masks, even when on the field and during the concert. Those who don’t wear a mask will be removed from the event and fined $100. In awareness of the number of fans attending both days, the venue will also have two emergency exits and two medical tents, in addition to 34 paramedics and nurses on-site.

The Ultimate Experience

For the fans who were left out, the two sold-out “P FKN R” shows will be streamed live from San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Dubbed “the ultimate experience,” fans will be able to purchase tickets on ticketera.com.