Viva! L.A. Music Festival to Launch With J Balvin, Becky G, Daddy Yankee & More

Viva!, which launched its Viva! Pomona annual festival 10 years ago, is celebrating its anniversary in a big way, announcing a new, one-day festival set to take place at the L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on June 25.

Produced by Goldenvoice, Viva! L.A. Music Festival unveiled Tuesday (March 29) a star-studded lineup for its inaugural edition, which will be headlined by Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Becky G and Kali Uchis.

The multi-genre fest will also feature performances by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Lenin Ramirez, Carin Leon, Tainy, Carla Morrison, Ivy Queen, Cuco, Los Dos Carnales, The Marías, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Chicano Batman, Ed Maverick, Cazzu, La Sonora Dinamita, Lido Piemienta, Eslabon Armado, among many others.

Additionally, the festival will donate $1 of every ticket sold to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit No Us Without You LA, which is committed to feeding L.A.’s undocumented immigrant communities. Launched in the pandemic, the volunteer-run organization now provides support to “hundreds of food insecure hospitality, day laborers, street vendors and mariachi families.”