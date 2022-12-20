These 12 Songs Will Compete at 2023 Viña Del Mar Festival

Twelve songs from countries including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, and Peru will compete next year for the Silver “Gaviota” at the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, scheduled from Feb. 19 to 24.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the Chilean festival’s organizers revealed the list of participants, which includes six for the Folkloric competition and six for the International competition. In addition to the Silver “Gaviota,” the winning song in each of the categories will receive a prize of about $15,000.

The list consists mostly of emerging artists like Argentine singer Mila Manes, Mexican Ely Blancarte, and Colombian band Bazurto All Stars, but also includes veteran Panamanian rock band Los Rabanes, which will participate in the Folkloric competition with “La Patineta.”

Co-written by Los Rabanes vocalist Emilio Regueira and Dominican singer Henry G, the song was recorded by Colombian duo 123 Andrés with Los Rabanes, Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra, and forms part of 123 Andrés’ 2021 Grammy-nominated album Actívate.

“Taking ‘La Patineta’ to Viña del Mar is going to be a unique experience because this song contains roots of the Panamanian cumbia from Santeño, along with the murga from Panama, which was the arrangement that Los Rabanes provided for this song,” Regueira said in a statement published on the Instagram account of his Latin Grammy-winning group. “We are a fusion rock band, but the folklore is the backbone of what we do. We know very well the foundations of Panamanian culture and folklore. We are Chitreanos (Chitré), we are from the interior of Panama, and for this reason, this is not the first time that Los Rabanes bring Panamanian folklore to the world.”

Here is the complete list of songs chosen by the commission of the LXII Viña del Mar Festival, by category, along with the artist or group performing them and their country of origin.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

“No Me Haces Falta,” Mila Manes, Argentina

“Viento,” Yorka, Chile

“Chocolatico,” Teo, Colombia

“Lo Siento,” Tres Dedos, Ecuador

“Como Puedas,” Zelaya, Guatemala

“After Party,” Ely Blancarte, Mexico

FOLKLORIC COMPETITION:

“De A Poquito,” Camilú, Argentina

“Camino,” Laia, Chile

“La Manguera,” Bazurto All Stars, Colombia

“La Última Gota,” Frank Di, México

“La Patineta,” Los Rabanes, Panamá

“Warmisitay,” Milena Warthon, Perú

Viña del Mar previously announced that renowned Latin stars including Karol G, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera and Camilo are confirmed to perform at the festival, with additional artists to be announced.

Launched in 1960, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival is held annually at Quinta Vergara, a 15,000-capacity amphitheater located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, in the central coast region of Valparaíso.

Over the course of five days, the event features a mix of superstars, emerging singers and local artists competing for the Silver, Gold and Platinum “Gaviotas,” the name of its awards. These are decided by a jury with the help of viewers from their homes, although the so-called “monster” — the audience present at Quinta Vergara — undoubtedly has a great power of influence with its ovations and occasional boos.

The Viña del Mar Festival reaches millions of viewers around the world. Next year, it will be broadcast in Chile on TVN and channel 13, and will be available throughout Latin America on STAR Channel and its streaming platform Star+.

Tickets to attend in person can be purchased on the PuntoTicket website.