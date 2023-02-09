Emilia, TINI & Rels B Confirmed for Viña del Mar

Emilia, TINI and Rels B join an already star-studded Viña del Mar International Song Festival, which is set to take place Feb. 19-24. The Chilean festival will feature other Latin stars, including Karol G, Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera, Fito Paez, Nicki Nicole, Paloma Mami, Polimá Westcoast, Camilo and Los Jaivas.

Both Emilia and TINI are set to perform Monday, Feb. 20, taking up Maná’s slot after the band canceled its performance due to lead singer Fher Olvera’s knee injury, the organizers announced earlier this week. Meanwhile, Rels B will take his turn onstage Wednesday, Feb. 22. Fito Paez will also perform that day.

Launched in 1960, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival is held annually at Quinta Vergara, a 15,000-capacity amphitheater located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, in the central coast region of Valparaíso.

Over the course of five days, the event features a mix of superstars, emerging singers and local artists competing for the Silver, Gold and Platinum “Gaviotas,” the name of its awards. These awards are decided by a jury with the help of viewers from their homes, although the so-called “monster” — the audience present at Quinta Vergara — undoubtedly has a great power of influence with its ovations and occasional boos.

The 62nd annual Viña del Mar will be broadcast in Chile on TVN and channel 13, and will be available throughout Latin America on STAR Channel and its streaming platform Star+.

See the complete roster for Viña del Mar 2023 and complete schedule: