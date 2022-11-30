×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Christina Aguilera, Karol G, Maná, Alejandro Fernández & Camilo Confirmed for Viña del Mar

Tickets are on sale now for the Chilean event, which is scheduled for Feb. 19-24.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Bethany Vargas
Español

Tickets for the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival are on sale. The Chilean event’s organizing committee announced that tickets for the general public can be purchased starting Wednesday (Nov. 30) on the PuntoTicket website.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Camilo

Christina Aguilera

Karol G

See latest videos, charts and news

The Festival de Viña 2023 is scheduled from Feb. 19 to 24 and will feature big Latin stars, including Karol G, ManáAlejandro FernándezChristina Aguilera and Camilo, all of whom are confirmed to perform. Additional artists will be announced soon.

Related

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera, Karol G, Maná, Alejandro Fernández y Camilo confirmados para Viña del Mar

“The tickets will be nominative. This means that each ticket will be assigned a name and rut from February 10, 2023 and until 11:00 am on each day of the festival, and not at the time of purchase,” the festival said in a statement. Prices start at 34,500 Chilean pesos (about $38), plus service fee.

Launched in 1960, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival is held annually at Quinta Vergara, a 15,000-capacity amphitheater located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, in the central coast region of Valparaíso.

Over the course of five days, the event features a mix of superstars, emerging singers and local artists competing for the Silver, Gold and Platinum “Gaviotas,” the name of its awards. These awards are decided by a jury with the help of viewers from their homes, although the so-called “monster” — the audience present at Quinta Vergara — undoubtedly has a great power of influence with its ovations and occasional boos.

The Viña del Mar Festival reaches millions of viewers around the world. Next year, it will be broadcast in Chile on TVN and Channel 13 and will be available throughout Latin America on STAR Channel and its streaming platform, Star+.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad