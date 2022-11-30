Christina Aguilera, Karol G, Maná, Alejandro Fernández & Camilo Confirmed for Viña del Mar

Tickets for the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival are on sale. The Chilean event’s organizing committee announced that tickets for the general public can be purchased starting Wednesday (Nov. 30) on the PuntoTicket website.

The Festival de Viña 2023 is scheduled from Feb. 19 to 24 and will feature big Latin stars, including Karol G, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera and Camilo, all of whom are confirmed to perform. Additional artists will be announced soon.

“The tickets will be nominative. This means that each ticket will be assigned a name and rut from February 10, 2023 and until 11:00 am on each day of the festival, and not at the time of purchase,” the festival said in a statement. Prices start at 34,500 Chilean pesos (about $38), plus service fee.

Launched in 1960, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival is held annually at Quinta Vergara, a 15,000-capacity amphitheater located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, in the central coast region of Valparaíso.

Over the course of five days, the event features a mix of superstars, emerging singers and local artists competing for the Silver, Gold and Platinum “Gaviotas,” the name of its awards. These awards are decided by a jury with the help of viewers from their homes, although the so-called “monster” — the audience present at Quinta Vergara — undoubtedly has a great power of influence with its ovations and occasional boos.

The Viña del Mar Festival reaches millions of viewers around the world. Next year, it will be broadcast in Chile on TVN and Channel 13 and will be available throughout Latin America on STAR Channel and its streaming platform, Star+.