Vico C Breaks Down 6 Essential Songs From ‘Pánico’ Album

Vico C is not simply la vieja escuela (old school); he’s one of the pioneers of Spanish hip-hop and the urban genre.

“God chose 2023 because if it had been up to me since 2010, I would have already released another album,” Vico C tells Billboard of his new album Pánico during an interview in Miami. “There were legal issues that forced me, took years to resolve, and did not allow me to release something new. … I was able to continue working, doing concerts, I didn’t retire, but there was simply an album break.”

The Puerto Rican artist, born Luis Armando Lozada Cruz, became one of the most recognized and respected Latin rap artists of the ’90s, with songs such as “Me Acuerdo,” “Bomba Para Afincar,” “La Recta Final” and “Viernes 13.” On the charts, Vico C has eight entries on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums, three of which hit the top 10, and three entries on both Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay.

Through thought-provoking questions from the mind of a master lyricist who went through dark times during his musical and personal career, Vico C says he is very grateful to be able to come back genuinely with what he wants to say and do with his music. Pánico is out today, alongside the focus track “Sola Se Va,” a continuance of “Ella Va,” and he will kick off his Pánico Tour on Saturday in Cali, Colombia, and Medellin on Sunday.

“I want the foundation of my career to be that I don’t sell myself, and I’m not going to sell my message,” Vico C says. “I have no price if I say something or not. I have no conditions that, if what I have to say will bother this or this station. I don’t put those limits on myself because otherwise, I wouldn’t truly believe in God. I want my faith to flow realistically, with weight and results. I think that whoever wants God’s blessing has to trust him.”

“Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mi,” Vico C’s first single from the new album, sends a powerful message in a straightforward way — which for him means more than just a diss track aimed at the music genre — with his unique style that not only seeks to reconnect with his fans who have followed him through the years, but also with the new generations stressing the importance of protecting the music industry through the content of their lyrics.

Below, Vico C shares the significance of five essential tracks on Pánico in his own words.

“Ahora”

A song that I dedicate to my grandson and to those parental concerns that resurface. It reminds me that he is growing up, and I see him as my son.

“Solo le Pido a Dios”

Dedicated to my wife, inspired by life in general, romance and everything; maybe is also inspired by my daughters, who were starting relationships after ending others that didn’t turn out well, and in their new relationships, they inspired me to create a song that says “I just ask God that you stay with me.I only ask God that I die with you because loneliness is not good after a bitter love.”

“Sábado 14”

This song will help me blur the people of Friday the 13th, who already has me tired, so they focus more on Saturday the 14th. (he laughs)

“Ella Va”

It is an essential song because it is dedicated to the young woman of today, which makes it too important.

“Si No Nos Sentamos“

This song is meant for couples who are experiencing a stage of indifference, where one partner may feel empty, unaccompanied, and neglected. It highlights the potential dangers that can arise outside of the home if these issues are not addressed.

“Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mí”

It is an essential song because of what’s happening now with women in society and music.