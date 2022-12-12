From ‘El Rey’ to “Aca Entre Nos,’ Which Is Your Favorite Vicente Fernandez Karaoke Song?

One year ago on Dec. 12, the iconic Mexican artist Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81 due to complications following surgery for a cervical spine injury after a serious fall. His timeless music, which reflects a more than 50-year prolific trajectory, has stood the test of time through generations.

His potent vocals and heartfelt rancheras have accompanied fans through every stage of emotions, from tragic heartbreak to life’s happiest celebrations. At karaoke spots, especially, Chente’s music continues to be very high in demand.

“They request his music all the freaking time,” says Maricela Olivas, Nicaraguan singer and karaoke animator at Guacalito Restaurant. “I think that out of all the songs, ‘El Rey’ is the ultimate Latin karaoke song. This song will never fail at a Latin karaoke spot.”

On the first anniversary of his passing, Billboard celebrates “El Ídolo de México” with a fan poll that highlights more than 10 emblematic Chente tracks popular at karaoke.

The list includes the ever-favorite “El Rey,” the passionate “Aca Entre Nos” and “La Diferencia,” the sweet tribute to women “Mujeres Divinas,” and the mariachi classic “Volver, Volver.”

On the Billboard charts, the iconic singer and actor placed 40 entries on Top Latin Albums, including 25 top 10s and six No. 1s. On Hot Latin Songs, he logged a total of 61 entries, from 1987 to 2013, including 20 top 10s and one No. 1. Fernández holds the record for the most entries on Hot Latin Songs for a regional Mexican solo act, with 61.

What’s your favorite Chente song to sing at karaoke? Vote below.