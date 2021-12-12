From ‘Dos Corazones’ to ‘El Ultimo Beso,’ Here Are All of Vicente Fernandez’s Biggest Billboard Hits

The music industry and fans all over the world are mourning the death of Mexican legend Vicente Fernández, who passed away on Sunday morning (Dec. 12) at a hospital in Guadalajara. He was 81 years old.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” reads a statement on his official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Explore Explore Vicente Fernández See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fernández’s cause of death was due to complications following surgery for a cervical spine injury after a serious fall last August. The ranchera singer had remained hospitalized since then in stable but serious condition but in the last 24 hours, his condition deteriorated.

On the Billboard charts, the iconic singer and actor placed 40 entries on Top Latin Albums, including 25 top 10s and six No. 1s. On Hot Latin Songs, he logged a total of 61 entries, from 1987 to 2013, including 20 top 10s and one No. 1.

His career totals in the U.S., according to MRC Data (which began in 1991), stand at 23.4 billion in cumulative radio audience for all his songs; 5.5 billion on-demand streams; and 9.2 million albums sold.

Below, see all of Chente’s greatest hits to enter the Top 10 on Hot Latin Songs.

“Dos Corazones” peaked No. 10 on chart dated Feb. 6, 1988

“Aunque Mal Paguen Ellas” peaked at No. 4 on chart dated Aug. 26, 1989

“Por Tu Maldito Amor” peaked at No. 10 on chart dated Dec. 2, 1989

“Que Sepan Todos” peaked at No. 6 on chart dated June 1, 1991

“Yo Quiero” peaked at No. 9 on chart dated July 25, 1992

“Aca Entre Nos” peaked at No. 8 on chart dated Oct. 31, 1992

“La Fiesta” peaked at No. 8 on chart dated Feb. 20, 1993

“Lastima Que Seas Ajena” peaked at No. 3 on chart dated Sept. 25, 1993

“Miseria” peaked at No. 6 on chart dated Sept. 24, 1994

“No, No y No” peaked at No. 8 on chart dated Dec. 17, 1994

“Aunque Me Duela El Alma” peaked at No. 2 on chart dated June 24, 1995

“No Te Vayas” peaked at No. 5 on chart dated July 6, 1996

“Nos Estorbo La Ropa” peaked at No. 4 on chart dated Nov. 1, 1997

“Me Voy a Quitar De En Medio” peaked at No. 4 on chart dated March 27, 1999

“Borracho te Recuerdo” peaked at No. 8 on chart dated Jan. 13, 2001

“El Ayudante” peaked at No. 9 on chart dated Sept. 29, 2001

“Estos Celos” peaked at No. 3 on chart dated Oct. 20, 2007

“La Derrota” peaked at No. 7 on chart dated June 14, 2008

“Para Siempre” peaked at No. 2 on chart dated Aug. 16, 2009

“El Ultimo Beso” peaked at No. 1 on chart dated Feb. 21, 2009